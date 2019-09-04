Nintendo ended its Direct today by revealing that Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is coming to Switch in 2020.

Xenoblade Chronicles first came out for the Wii in 2010. It also came to the 3DS in 2015. This updated version has improved graphics.

The Monolith Soft role-playing game spawned two sequels, including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which came out for the Switch in 2018.

Nintendo gave the Switch a good amount of JRPG love today, also announcing that the Wii U game Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE is also coming to the home console/portable hybrid.