Blockchain startup Dapp.com, which describes itself as the world’s largest analytics and distribution platform for dapps (decentralized apps), has raised $1 million in funding from several investors.

Hashed led the round, with participation from Du Capital and others.

Dapp.com handles analytics and distribution for over 2,900 decentralized apps, which make use of the blockchain, or transparent and secure decentralized digital ledger. It can handle transactions on Ethereum, EOS, Tron, Steem, TomoChain, IOST, and Klaytn.

The company offers trusted and accurate on-chain user activities as well as its ranking algorithm to measure dapp performance.

Dapp.com recently announced a strategic partnership to integrate its analytics service with Klaytn, Kakao’s blockchain platform with millions of users. The partnership makes Klaytn the seventh blockchain supported by Dapp.com.

The company will use the money to help Dapp.com to boost the user base and revenue by expanding to new markets (especially South Korea), as well as drive growth through opportunities unlocked by the new resources injection.

Dapp.com has the world’s largest collection of data of blockchain-based applications, and it positions itself as the App Annie of dapps.

It hopes to remove the entry barriers of decentralized applications by launching its dedicated Dapp Store Wallet (DSW). The beta version was launched for EOS blockchains on September 3.