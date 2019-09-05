Hi-Rez Studios revealed its newest game, Rogue Company, during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. But the multiplayer shooter is also coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. That PC version will only be available on Epic Games Store.

Valve had long dominated the PC digital games store landscape with Steam, but it is facing real competition now from Epic Games, which is offering game makers a better cut of sales. Epic Games is also securing exclusives like Metro: Exodus and The Division 2.

Hi-Rez Studios focuses on free-to-play multiplayer games, including Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale. Paladins is already a shooter, although it focuses on more fantasy and cartoon-inspired elements. Rogue Company looks to be more gritty with its ensemble of playable mercenaries.

Rogue Company will have cross-platform support, so you can play with people who are on Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.