Signify is unveiling a new wave of Philips Hue smart lighting products that you can control with a smartphone app. These lights can put on a dazzling show in your home entertainment room, given the right lighting recipe.

The products include the upgraded Hue Go, the Philips Hue Smart button, the Philips Hue Smart plug, and new GU10 spotlight and E12 candle bulbs with Bluetooth. I saw a demo of these lights at a preview session in San Francisco. The lights were all quite beautiful, and that’s saying a lot as I don’t usually get that excited about home lighting.

Signify is a lighting manufacturer, and it was previously the Philips Lighting division of Royal Philips. Philips Hue is a line of color-changing LED lamps and white bulbs which can be controlled wirelessly via apps. Philips Hue first hit the market in 2012, and it underwent updates in 2015 and 2016. Razer incorporated Philips Hue lighting to create room-scale lighting effects for PC gamers. Signify has more than 28,000 employees and sales last year of more than $7 billion.

The Hue Go portable smart lamp

The upgraded Philips Hue Go is a portable smart lamp offering white and colored light, including pre-set light recipes and scenes. It is now Bluetooth-compatible, meaning you can control it with the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app or your voice with select smart home assistants.

The new Hue Go also features an improved battery life, meaning you can now bring it with you

anywhere you like for an even longer period of time. The Philips Hue Go is available in November for $80.

Smart plug and smart button

Image Credit: Signify

The Philips Hue Smart plug turns any table or floor lamp — even those in which you can’t place a Hue bulb — into a Hue smart light. You simply connect any lamp to the Smart plug, and add it to your Philips Hue setup. Switch it on or off as you would any other light using your Philips Hue app, a smart accessory or your voice.

The Philips Hue Smart button is a small gadget that lets you control your lights with a single button press. If you press and hold the button, you can brighten or dim your lights.

Image Credit: Signify

When connected to the Philips Hue bridge, you can configure the button, so it turns your lights to a pre-set shade of white light and brightness level that suits the time of day; in the morning, one press will turn your lights to cool, energizing tones, and in the evening, one press will trigger warmer, dimmer light settings.

With a magnetic back side and its adhesive mini mount, you can place the Philips Hue Smart

button wherever you need it. It also includes a larger backplate to replace or complement your existing standard, single gang wall switch. The Philips Hue Smart plug and the Philips Hue Smart button are available in October for $40 and $20, respectively.

GU10 spotlights

Image Credit: Signify

The new Bluetooth-enabled Hue White and Color Ambiance and Hue White Ambiance spots give your track or recessed lighting a burst of color to add style to your room, or allow you to adjust the shade of white light to support your daily routines.

These new bulbs feature higher lumen output and a new design, so it fits in your fixtures or lamps. The White and Color Ambiance version also offers richer colors. Rather than relying on a single switch to turn your spotlights on/off, you can control these bulbs individually in the Hue app.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance and White Ambiance GU10 spotlights with Bluetooth are available in September for $55 (single unit) and $55 (two-pack), respectively.

E12 candle bulbs

Image Credit: Signify

The new Philips Hue White E12 candle bulb gives you more choice with your home lighting like

chandeliers or ceiling fans. After you do setup with Bluetooth or a Hue Bridge, these bulbs offer smooth wireless dimming.

The Philips Hue White E12 candle bulbs are available in September for $33 (two-pack).

Philips Hue Filament collection

Image Credit: Signify

Signify also showed off its Philips Hue Filament collection. With a design that is reminiscent of traditional, incandescent Edison-style bulbs, the smart LED lights allow you to set the mood in a room with the collection’s warm white light (2100K, 530 lumens) and installation-free wireless dimming.

The bulbs’ shapes with their amber coating are designed to add style with their glowing inner coils. You can control the collection with the Philips Hue Bluetooth app or with a compatible voice device.

You can also pair them with the Zigbee-based Philips Hue Bridge to enjoy additional smart features. The Hue Bridge provides access to the full Philips Hue ecosystem, including full home control of indoor and outdoor lights, away from home control, Philips Hue Entertainment and Friends of Hue, as well as third-party app compatibility.

The Philips Hue Filament collection includes three form factors: the traditional A19 light bulb shape ($25), ST19 tube ($28) and G25 globe ($33). The portfolio will be available in the US in

October 2019.