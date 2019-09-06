FXhome said it made a significant update to its popular HitFilm Express, the free version of the company’s advanced editing, special effects, and compositing tool that has become popular for making game videos.

Users have downloaded the free version of the visual effects (VFX) tool 4 million times, and it is popular in video game circles as well as among content creators, filmmakers, editors, and VFX artists.

HitFilm Express 13 adds a number of features users have been asking for, including layer and track locking, masking from the timeline, support for cinematic 4K, and a slew of new workflow enhancements.

FXhome also announced today — as an accompaniment to HitFilm Express 13 — the FXhome Masterclass Game On, a series of Fortnite-themed tutorials designed to inspire gamers and the YouTube gaming community to create professional-caliber gaming videos.

In the Masterclass, gamers will learn how to record gaming footage, fix audio, add effects, and create unique branding for their YouTube channels. The FXhome team will be adding new tutorials to the Master Class for the next two weeks.

FXhome will also be giving away a free Gaming PC worth $1,500, courtesy of Advanced Micro Devices and Armari. Simply download HitFilm Express 13 and register between now and September 29, 2019, and you will be eligible to win this tricked out gaming workstation.

What’s New in HitFilm Express 13

Image Credit: FXhome

HitFilm Express 13 delivers a number of new features to inspire the gaming community to amp up their YouTube channels and create professional-caliber content to help grow their audiences.

New features include:

Layer and track locking: Lock layers and tracks in both the editing timeline and compositor without fear of accidental changes.

Masking from the editor: Masking can now be done directly in the editing timeline, saving time and effort when working on quick compositing jobs.

Mocha HitFilm upgrade: HitFilm Express’ planar tracker (an optional add-on) — Mocha HitFilm — has been upgraded in line with the newest updates from BorisFX.

Support for cinematic 4K: While already supporting consumer standard 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), HitFilm Express 13 now supports DCI 4K (4096 x 2160), the standard for 4K cinema. This means that productions can be matched to the full resolution of today’s 4K cinema cameras for true theater-ready content.

Win a $1,500 gaming machine

Image Credit: FXhome

To celebrate the launch of the Game On Master Class series, FXhome has teamed up with AMD and Amari to build a custom gaming machine from the ground up, loaded with specialized components optimized for the ultimate gaming experience.

The machine has a AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 Core, 12 Thread); Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB Graphics; Gigabyte AMD X570 I Aorus Pro WIFI Motherboard; 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200; and Samsung 970 EVO 500GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.