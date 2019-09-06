Netgear is unveiling a number of connected products at the IFA trade show in Berlin this week, from an Orbi router with faster WiFi 6 wireless networking technology to the Meural Canvas II digital picture frames.

The networking gear company demoed the products for the press ahead of time in San Francisco. And the networking gear is coming just in time for growing demand for internet in the home, thanks to the growth of the internet of things, streaming, and multitasking in the home.

“People are streaming, they’re multitasking with another device while they are watching, and this drives the need for more connected devices in the home,” said Amit Rele, senior product manager at Netgear, in a briefing. “People are engaged in parallel play.”

Orbi WiFi 6 RBK850

Netgear debuted its Orbi routers in 2016 as a way to extend the coverage of faster WiFi throughout our your home. It used a dedicated wireless connection between two Orbi units to deliver faster connections for each device in your home, as well as extending the range in terms of how many feet you had to be from the router to get a good connection.

The demand for more networking in the home is driving the need for WiFi 6, a new version of wireless networking based on the 802.11ax standard, with multicasting and up to four times better performance versus 802.11ac and 40% better data throughput for the dedicated backhaul between Orbi units.

A variety of big tech companies like Intel are launching components with WiFi 6 support. The systems will use a new generation of WiFi 6 chips. The new product, the Orbi RBK 850 (replacing the RBK50), will use WiFi 6 to bring 2.4 gigabit per second wireless speeds into a wider reception range in the home. The new Orbi has a 2.2 GHz quadcore Qualcomm central processing unit (CPU) with three times the speed of the prior model. Overall, you can get two times the number of streams (12) and three times the speed with WiFi 6.

A pair of the Orbi RBK 850 routers will debut in mid-October for $700.

Nighthawk 8-Stream WiFi Mesh Extender

Netgear is also introducing the Netgear Nighthawk 8-Stream WiFi Mesh Extender (EAX80). Rele said it supports WiFi 6, working with your existing WiFi to create a more powerful home mesh with speeds up to 6 gigabits per second.

You can use the same WiFi name as your old network, as well as the old password, making installation seamless. If you have Netgear Arlo security cameras, those will also automatically connect on the same network and same password. The idea of the extender is to reach parts of your home that WiFi normally won’t reach. It will be available soon for $250. It supports eight streams, four in the 2.4GHz band and four in the 5GHz band.

Orbi Outdoor Satellite

You can also extend Orbi into the outdoors with the weather-resistant satellite box. It operates at 3 gigabits per second speeds and you can mount it on walls or poles. It has slightly more range than the previous version, and it extends your internet into your backyard or other outdoor locations.

Meural Canvas II

The Meural Canvas II lets you send any artwork to your wall, in both vertical or horizontal aspects, as it has a swivel mount. The idea is to bring technology to visual culture, just as home stereos and TVs have done for music and film. You can look at everything from space imagery of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing to classical art.

If you get a subscription to the smart picture frame ($70 a year), you can access an art library of 30,000 works. The subscription also gets you some cloud storage.

And now there are two sizes available, the new Meural Canvas II at 27 inches and the Meural Canvas I at 21.5 inches. You can wave your hand a few inches in front of the frame to move to the next picture with a gesture, or you can control it using an iOS or Android app. It has an ambient light sensor that can change the brightness of the image to suit the natural lighting.

The new one consumers 45% less power, and it has extended range for WiFi connectivity. There’s a port for SD cards, so you can add your own photos more easily. And it is run by a quadcore ARM CPU. Netgear has art partnerships with National Geographic and The Little Prince.

The smaller 21.5-inch Meural II frames costs $400 (black/white) and $500 (birch or walnut), while the Meural II 27-inch frames cost $600 (black/white version) and $700 (birch/walnut version).

They are available for preorder now and are shipping in late September.

Nighthawk RAX200

This Nighthawk Tri-Band WiFi 6 router looks like Darth Vader’s Star Wars fighter. But of course, Netgear can’t call it that. But it is pretty speedy for all your streaming and gaming purposes.

It can get 802.11ax wireless speeds of more than 10.8 gigabits per second, or four times the data capacities of 80.11ac. It has an AX-optimized 1.8GHz quadcore processor, with a Multi-Gig 2.5G Ethernet interface for wired connections.