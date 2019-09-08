UploadVR has heard from a number of concerned owners of the Oculus Rift CV1 — Facebook’s first consumer-oriented PC-based VR headset released in 2016 — who are worried about getting replacement parts after its discontinuation earlier this year. So we reached out to Facebook and a representative wrote in an email “for customers who are still within warranty, we are still providing replacement cables as needed. As Rift is a product that is no longer in market, our team is evaluating options for customers outside of warranty.”

While acknowledging the concern, those words likely aren’t reassuring for people who are out of warranty and prefer the original headset and its mechanical “IPD” fitting adjustment. The feature physically moves the optics to directly align visuals in front of the eyes. The Rift’s replacement, the Rift S made in partnership with Lenovo, started shipping in May and makes those adjustments only in software. The difference could make the new headset a poor fit for some folks who liked the original but have a face shape and eye distance which doesn’t align well with the new optics. Facebook’s standalone wireless headset, Oculus Quest, also released in May and that headset does feature the mechanical adjustment. Valve’s Index VR headset is PC-powered and also includes the adjustment.

As of this writing, on the U.S. site for Oculus it is still possible to buy an original Oculus Touch Controller, Sensor, Facial Interface or remote while other replacement parts, like audio accessories and the cable to attach the headset to the computer, are no longer available.

Oculus Connect 6 will be hosted by Facebook on September 25 and September 26 and we expect major updates announced at the event across all of Facebook’s VR efforts.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019