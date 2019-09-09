Google Nest’s latest smart display with Google Assistant hits store shelves today in the United States. The $229 device with a 10-inch screen uses AI to automate video call framing, responds to hand gestures to pause or play music, and can act as a home security camera, but the only real question you need to ask yourself with the Nest Hub Max is whether or not you’re comfortable with the idea of facial recognition software in your home.

The Nest Hub Max is the first known smart display with facial recognition software. It takes less than 10 seconds to set up a Google facial recognition profile, and once activated, personalizes what appears on the screen based on who you are, to show your calendar, reminders, and recommendations from YouTube, Google Maps, and Google News.

Depending on your opinion on facial recognition, this is a functional improvement that changes how you interact with Google Assistant or the horrifying actions of a tech giant in an age where apprehension about facial recognition runs high.

Facial recognition for family and friends?

You create a Face Match profile using the Google Home app by simply looking straight, left, and right into your smartphone camera. The facial recognition model is stored on the Nest Hub Max but is also occasionally processed in the cloud by Google. Images taken to create the model can be viewed or deleted in the My Activity section of the app.

You know the device recognizes you when you see your Google account profile icon appear in the top right hand corner of the device. Swipe to the right and you can see a stream of content like your top news video, how long your commute to work will take, reminders, and calendar as well as events found in your Gmail account such as upcoming flights, reservations, or shows. Personalized podcast and event recommendations were also mentioned when the Nest Hub Max made its debut in May but did not appear among results seen during this review.

Each time a person with a Face Match account appears in front of a Nest Hub Max for the first time each morning, the device displays top news stories, your schedule, and quick access to audio news and podcasts, kind of like a visual only expression of the My Day or Good Morning routine that’s been part of the Google Assistant experience since the original Home smart speaker hit the market in 2016.

Walk in front of it throughout the day and the Nest Hub Max acts different than other smart displays, prioritizing assigned reminders and Duo video messages. Making it possible to ensure the display shows your kid or spouse their reminder when they enter a common space like the kitchen seems like the sort of thing that can be extremely helpful, far beyond the note on the counter my mom used to leave my growing up.

The facial recognition approach for smart displays is also helpful for anyone who finds its helpful to have your calendar in a place that’s easy to see. I’m personally more inclined to use my digital calendar when I can see the results in front of me on a fairly constant basis, just like a calendar you hang on the wall.

Place more than person with a facial recognition profile in front of a Nest Hub Max and the device reacts accordingly. For example, when two people are in front of the device and it’s in Ambient Mode, photo albums from both people are combined.

This trait does not however lead to combined music or YouTube recommendations. Instead, in that moment the Nest Hub Max must choose which personalized results to show for people standing in front of the camera.

Switching between people is pretty fast. When in well-lit environments with two people it took no more than 1-3 seconds. The switch can still happen when you’re in the middle of looking at personalized recommendations, a fact that can be tough to notice if you look away at any time. In other words, you could begin toggling through another household member’s upcoming events or video messages if you’re both standing in plain view.

Confusion in these moments can be multiplied by the fact that once you swipe to the right, your Google account profile icon disappears.

Google has not explicitly said so it plans to do so, but it seems fairly clear that Face Match along with Voice Match can serve as the basis of a biometric payment verification system, so all you have to do is speak to your display and look at it to order your favorite takeout or other transactions. This would be in line with recent changes to link popular choices with services like Postmates and DoorDash to Google Assistant, Google Maps, and search results. As part of Google’s ubiquitous voice strategy, dinner nearby recommendations are also beginning to emerge in Android Messages.

It would also be in line with a growing interest in biometrics among tech giants. Last week, Facebook expanded its facial recognition to all users, and news emerged that Amazon’s Ring is also working to grow a facial recognition and action recognition team in Ukraine. Amazon also said last week it’s working on payments that only require the scan of a person’s hand.

Facial recognition for Google could also mean the emergence of experiences with other hardware like the Nest Hello video doorbell and Pixel 4, which is expected to be released next month with facial recognition. Like Voice Match for the identification of unique voices, Face Match is limited to 6 people per household.

All this of course is only possible if people trust a company like Google with their face. There’s reason to be mistrusting. I found it challenging to find another person willing to make a Face Match profile while testing this device, but a $170 million FTC fine against YouTube, Department of Justice and attorneys general antitrust investigations, and protest over former CEO Eric Schmidt in the past week is evidence enough of that.

But one major distinction between smart speaker market leaders Amazon and Google is that at Google is that at this time Google isn’t attempting to sell facial recognition to law enforcement agencies.

A Pew Research survey published last week that a majority of U.S. adults trust police to use facial recognition more than tech companies or advertisers, but that roughly half of people

The survey also found that people have different attitudes about facial recognition software based on age, race, gender, or political identity.

Video calls, video messages, and Nest Cam

Video calls with Nest Hub Max are pretty great too. Like Facebook’s Portal, Nest Hub Max uses AI to recognize where people are in a video call to automatically frame the shot. In initial tests, this video framing AI did a pretty good job tracking you across the room and frame shots accurately. Walk closer or walk away and the camera will adjust accordingly.

As was previously mentioned, Nest Hub Max can also record video messages that can be sent to anyone with a Duo account with a simple voice command. If you’re a person who enjoys an excuse to send silly things to friends and family, you’re going to like video messages.

Another potential privacy pitfall for some users: The Nest Hub Max also comes with the Nest Cam, which unlike other smart displays with cameras, allows you to see a live video feed. Once Nest Cam is activated, a green light shows whenever it’s in use and blinks whenever someone is viewing the live video feed. Beyond video calls, the Hub Max camera can be used as a motion sensor or live video feed.

Final thoughts

There’s no shortage of smart display options out there now. You can get versions based on sound quality or design or especially made for your bedside or the kitchen, all with the same user interface. Ambient Display for Android phones and pertinent info on lock screens are also expanding, Google announced last week.

With the exception of a camera, design wise the Hub Max is near identical to the Nest Hub formerly known as the Google Home Hub.

Automated video framing is a great addition, but again, what seems to be the key question is whether or not you and your family are ok with facial recognition software by Google in your home. Before buying a Nest Hub Max, you may want to have a conversation with friends or family about how they feel about facial recognition software, and how they feel about Google.