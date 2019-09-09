Greedfall, the latest action-RPG from French development studio Spiders, makes no real claim to the RPG crown. It comes out on September 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (I reviewed the game on PC). It’s not as massive in scope as The Elder Scrolls series, and it’s not as rich with lore and intrigue as The Witcher. And to be honest, it doesn’t really pretend to be either of those things. Instead, it sets it sights a little lower in the hopes of capturing what has made those games such endearing favorites on a smaller scale, while carving out an identity of its own.

Twenty-five hours into Greedfall, I’m pleasantly surprised by how well it’s managing to do just that.

That’s not to say it doesn’t have issues, because it absolutely does. Its problems are both major (combat) to comically minor (bad lip-syncing), with several rough edges in between. But so far, it’s found not only an identity of its own, but the kind of narrative nuance, strong world-building, and sharp writing that could just make it a sleeper hit, once you set your expectations accordingly.

What you’ll like (so far)

A clever mix of fantasy and history

Greedfall takes place on Teer Fradee, a lush island full of resources, people, and secrets to explore. It’s rife with Greedfall’s take on several fantasy monsters, tropes, and archetypes, including magic and the occult. But for all the fantasy aspects in its world, it’s the way Greedfall alludes to real history that I’ve enjoyed most.

Greedfall’s more fantastical aspects play second-fiddle to its historical inspirations. As an heir to the Congregation of Merchants’ prestigious De Sardet family, who has taken on the role of diplomat in the nation’s latest expedition of Teer Fradee, your job is to find a cure for a malignant disease called the malichor while playing mediator among the various factions on the island, including the sailors responsible for bringing everyone onto the island in the first place, the religious Thélème, and the various indigenous groups that populate the island.

Although much of its aesthetic is inspired by the Baroque period of history, many of Greedfall’s narrative threads pull from European colonization narratives, and it’s a fascinating backdrop for an RPG. Several quests deal with the repercussions of outside nations settling on native lands, and don’t shy away from alluding to their harsher implications; natives are regularly captured by Thélème and forced to convert to the teachings of Saint Matheus or die, a surprisingly direct allusion to Spanish conquistadores’ subjugation and conversion of Native Americans.

Allusions to real-world racism isn’t new for an RPG, but when the allusions hit so close to their real-world inspirations (Thélème armor tends to look Spanish in origin, and the nation even has its own “Inquisition,”), those references become more direct and powerful as a result. Greedfall explores those ideas with some nuance as well; the natives of Teer Fradee are split into multiple clans and settlements, and often don’t agree about how to approach settlers. Some villages opt to work in tandem with them, others “convert” overtly to avoid punishment but secretly maintain their native beliefs. The various settlers also have their own motivations, which often means having to play the religious, merchant, and sailor factions against each other.

This is still a fantasy RPG, however, which means I’m delving into arcane mysteries and deciphering ancient tablets as often as I’m being thrust into political intrigue. I’m still a little unsure about how some of the fantastical aspects intertwine with the “magical native” trope here, but in general the fantasy and historical aspects of Greedfall work well together, and I’m fascinated by the world I’m exploring.

Great questlines and characters

Greedfall’s rich world is backed up by strong writing, both in how questlines develop and how some key characters contribute to them. In the first few hours, as I explored the port from which you depart to Teer Freedee, questlines introduced fun twists that kept me guessing without tossing in unwarranted surprises, and that hasn’t stopped 25 hours in.

One early questline has you unmasking a charlatan alchemist peddling a fake panacea concoction. When you confront him with evidence of his charade, you learn he was contracted to sell his concoction, which is actually an experimental cure for the malichor, to unsuspecting guinea pigs. Later quests only get better from there, and while they often begin in mundane places (such as with a native merchant who keeps getting his wares confiscated because he doesn’t have a permit), most happened to find new and surprising ground to tread.

The main questline, which has you looking for a cure for the malichor, also has its share of twists, which have unfolded slowly over the course of several hours. It’s a slow burn (especially when you diverge to take on side quests), but it’s gone in some intriguing directions, and I’m curious to see where it goes next.

As you trek back and forth across Teer Fradee, you accrue five party members, two of which you can have with you at any given time. They each hail from a different faction, and each provide you with different perspectives on quests. Petrus, a sort of mentor to your character in their youth, is an adamant follower of San Matheus, and will regularly ask that you consider Thélème’s side of an issue. Siora provides a native outlook on things, pushing back against settlers but staying pragmatic. All of them offer a great sounding board for choices you make along the way, and have depth to them beyond their allegiances and archetypes. Your party members also have their own dedicated questlines that reward you with increased loyalty, which opens up some more up some more dialog and quest options later on.

Across both characters and questlines, the writing has stayed sharp and poignant, with the backstory of the island coinciding nicely with relevant plotlines. I still have a ton of quests to work through, but I’ve only found major slouch so far (which I’ll get to later), and I’m eager to see more.

What you won’t like (so far)

The haphazard combat

Greedfall focuses heavily on its storytelling, but it RPG trappings that underpin it can be dicey. Combat, for example, has ranged from uninteresting to downright frustrating. Your basic actions are fairly simply, relying heavily on an attack-and-parry system. However, both lack the kind of finesse you’d want out of action-based combat; attacks can take too long to wind up, and stumbling and knockdowns animations (and when you get can attacked or move out of them) can be hard to read. It doesn’t feel precise, and while most encounters so far been cakewalks, it can be aggravating to face down a boss and not be entirely sure about whether the dodge you executed a moment ago is actually going to dodge a boss’s attack.

A few RPG layers give you options that ease some of that frustration. Along with melee weapons, you can use guns, magic, traps, and items mid-combat, each of which have their uses. Gunfire and heavy weapons can wear down enemy armor (which makes your regular attacks deal more damage), while magic attacks can bypass it completely. Traps, meanwhile, can soften up groups, while potions can give you temporary benefits. You can use a tactical menu to stop the action and fire these options off one by one, too, which means you can slow things down if you get overwhelmed. Fighting enemies on the whole isn’t terrible, but it’s not the reason I’m here, and right now, I’m putting up with it more than enjoying it.

I’ve also come across a strange issue that has made some encounters frustrating. Enemies have a line of sight gauge usually reserved for stealth sections and which helps you avoid them in the world’s more open-ended areas. But I’ve had a number of instances where, mid-combat against a particularly tough groups of enemies, they’ll lose line of sight with me for a second, which resets everyone (including my party’s) health and stats immediately. Having to start tough fights over is frustrating, especially since it’s made me hesitant to use healing potions or traps, since I could end up wasting them. It’s possible this is a glitch that will be fixed in an upcoming patch, but as of right now, I’m having to figure out how to stay within enemies’ view for fear of starting a fight over, which isn’t fun.

All the other rough edges

Greedfall is an ambitious step forward for Spiders, a smaller studio previously responsible for adventure games like Sherlock Holmes Versus Jack the Ripper and smaller-scale action-RPGs like The Technomancer and Bound by Flame. But while Spiders has done a commendable job of creating a rich world with strong characters, it’s hard not to see many of the holes poking through its world.

Along with combat’s general lack of polish, a few other issues range from systemic quirks to visual issues that can distract from the characters and world. Stealth-based missions, for example, can be inconsistent. One quest in which I was tasked with gathering information on prominent member of aristocracy let me just run around her palace in full few of the guards, rummaging through her secrets to gain blackmail on her. While you can knock out guards by sneaking up behind them, one mission where I was tasked with sneaking around artibaratily had me looking for another solution to the issue because the game had decided I couldn’t knock out any guards and sneak my way to an objective, something I was able to do perfectly fine during another, similar quest.

Character animations in narrative sequences are erratic and spotty, and you can see some cut corners, such as when the camera fades to black and back instead of showing a character take a sip from a goblet. The lip-syncing in dialogue sequences is spotty, which can distract from what characters are saying as I focused on their erratic lip movements.

All of these issues are minor on their own, but as a whole, they detract from Greedfall’s engrossing world, characters, and plot. Hopefully, they won’t continue to add up, and I can learn to live them over time.

The lack of exploration

One of the first quests I got tasked me with exploring most of the world in search of campfires to set up and notes to scour for details about Teer Fradee. It sets up the expectation that this island is worth poking around in, that you should wander off the beaten path whenever you can. So far, that hasn’t been the case.

Greedfall isn’t an open-world game, for starters. Instead, you explore a number smaller areas, with various question marks that spring up as you wander through them while on the way to the next quest objective. Unfortunately, these areas haven’t proven to be worth exploring on their own, and I’ve mostly kept on following the next marker whenever I could.

Whenever I’ve tried to seek out the question marks that pop up around the map, all I’ve found so far are camps that let you rest and fast travel, as well as tablets that grant you skill points you can use to level up your character. I haven’t run into any major quests out in the open, even after scouring a few areas for bonuses. Some paths seem to be blocked off until a quest demands you head there, too, which has pushed me away from exploring locations as much as I’d like. That said, the towns I’ve been to and the characters in my party have kept me plenty busy with quests, so while disappointing, it’s not an enormous loss. But it does mean you need to adjust your expectations a bit.

Conclusion (so far)

I’m invested enough in the way Greedfall’s fantasy world doesn’t shy away from brushing up against real history, its well-paced writing, and endearing characters to happily continue trucking through it, despite some of its technical shortcomings.

Two of its major aspects, character progression and narrative choice-making, will take some more time to get a full read on, but I will say I’ve run into some great scenarios so far that have made me feel like the choices I’m making in both of those areas will have real consequences. If that’s the case, Greedfall could be an RPG sleeper-hit.

Greedfall comes out on September 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The publisher sent us a code for the PC version for this review.