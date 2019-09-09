Capcom has revealed that Project Resistance is a new Resident Evil team-based survival game. The company is going to reveal more details this week, but so far it has only published a pre-rendered trailer.

The video shows four young people fighting off hordes of monsters with baseball bats, shotguns, and more. The video ends with Mr. X, the giant trench-coat guy from Resident Evil 2, getting powered up to take on the humans. It’s still not clear exactly how the gameplay works. But it seems likely that the game will work one of two ways. Either it’s four players taking on waves of enemies like Valve’s old Left 4 Dead series, or it’s four players taking on one player-controlled enemy like Dead By Daylight.

Project Resistance doesn’t have a release date. But Capcom did confirm that it is coming to PC through Steam as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The publisher is showing off Project Resistance at TGS all this week. It is letting players go hands on with the game and to provide feedback about how it plays.

Project Resistance is just part of Resident Evil’s future

Project Resistance’s announcement comes after Capcom launched its stunning remake of Resident Evil 2 earlier this year. Critics and fans both loved that game, and it was one of the company’s most successful releases ever. So while Capcom likely wants to create a successful live-service Resident Evil, it’s probably also going to keep making the traditional games as well.

The publisher hasn’t confirmed any other Resident Evil games. But many fans believe it is either moving on to Resident Evil 8 or something like a Resident Evil 3 remake.

For now, however, the focus is on Project Resistance.