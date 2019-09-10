Apple Arcade debuts on September 19 in 150 countries for $4.99. The first month of the new subscription gaming service from Apple will be free — and the company showed off some of the titles heading to this new platform.

The service has been in the making for a long time, and it finally came out of the shadows and onto the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s headquarters today. Tim Cook dispensed with his usual opening talk and introduced Apple Arcade leader Anne Thai right away.

Cook said, “Apple Arcade is a gaming service unlike any out there.”

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Apple is commissioning and funding games for the service, and these exclusives won’t appear anywhere else, at least for a certain amount of time. They’ll just be on the Apple Arcade subscription service. They won’t even be available as paid individual apps in the iOS app store.

The games

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Konami showed off an exclusive title for Apple Arcade, dubbed Frogger in Toy Town, from Q Games (a Japanese studio known for bright, flashy games with pulse-pounding music). Thai said there would be more than 100 exclusive games on the subscription service. But Apple gave us just a taste today with just a few reveals.

Capcom’s Peter Fabiano showed off Shinsekai: Into the Depths, a 2D game about diving into the ocean. It has good music, great graphics, and underwater sounds. And Kelsey Hansen of Annapurna Interactive showed off Sayonara Wild Hearts as well. (It’s also going to be on the Nintendo Switch, so this appears to be some kind of timed exclusive).

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

More announcements

Other developers started making announcements about games coming to the platform.