SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 10, 2019–

TalentSeer, the fastest-growing artificial intelligence talent partner nurturing the growth of AI professionals with robust and dynamic opportunities, is proud to host the 2019 AI Talent Summit on Building Teams for the Future of AI on Thursday, September 19 at the Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA. This summit brings together tech and talent leaders from startups, VCs, and corporates for an engaging discussion on the AI talent landscape and best practices for building and retaining AI teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005494/en/

2019 AI Talent Summit: Building Teams For The Future of AI. September 19. Mountain View, CA. TalentSeer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Talent is one of the biggest drivers for success within the AI field,” noted Alex Ren, founder of TalentSeer and Managing Partner of BoomingStar Ventures. “Everyone is looking for unicorn hires, however finding the right people is incredibly challenging. Devising the best talent strategy to navigate through the talent ecosystem is fundamental to compete on the world stage. That’s why we convene this summit.”

The AI Talent Summit is dedicated to helping startup executives, corporate team leads, venture partners, and talent acquisition leaders better understand the AI market, along with various tactics in developing and scaling diverse, resilient AI teams. Additionally, it will offer excellent networking opportunities for leaders to drive cutting-edge innovations collaboratively.

Featured speakers and panelists from top startups and VCs include:

Gil Arditi, Head of Product, Machine Learning @ Lyft

Luan Lam, Global VP of People @ Harness; Advisor of Talent @ Unusual Ventures

Jennifer Holmstrom, Head of Talent @ GGV Capital

Georgina Salamy, Director of Talent @ Zoox

Ted Maguire, Director of Executive Talent @ Khosla Ventures

Vitaliy Goncharuk, CEO & Founder @ Augmented Pixels

Registration is open at https://www.talentseer.com/event. Contact service@talentseer.com to request partner discounts.

In advance of the AI Talent Summit, Margaret Laffan, VP of Business Development at TalentSeer will be presenting the “Talent for AI Transformation” session on September 11 at the O’Reilly San Jose Artificial Intelligence Conference. She will be sharing insights and experience on what is required to build and maintain AI capabilities at various companies across a diverse and intelligent group of AI practitioners and business executives.

As one of the most important talent strategies, TalentSeer continues to build influence within the AI community driving diversity through Robin.ly and its partners. TalentSeer recently joined forces with Women in Big Data, a global organization aimed at inspiring, connecting, and championing the success of women in big data. The partnership has a particular commitment towards organizing exclusive events that facilitate career advancement in AI for underrepresented groups.

About TalentSeer

TalentSeer is the fastest-growing AI talent platform in the U.S. providing integrated talent acquisition, market research, and employer branding services. With an engaged AI community – Robin.ly, an innovative AI recruiting approach, and deep domain knowledge, TalentSeer aims to be the go-to talent partner for companies at various stages. TalentSeer has a 200,000+ talent pool and helped with 100+ partners across autonomous driving, internet, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build strong AI teams.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005494/en/

TalentSeer

Shannon Ma

shannon.ma@talentseer.com