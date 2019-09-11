Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage yesterday for the much-hyped “by innovation only“ iPhone event — and, as expected, the Cupertino company unveiled more than a bunch of new smartphones.

Here’s a quick recap of everything Apple announced at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park on Tuesday.

iPhones

iPhone 11

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple finally unveiled its new baseline iPhone model — the iPhone 11. Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 retains the the same 6.1-inch (1792 x 828-pixel) display, replete with black notch and bezel.

There are some notable changes, of course, perhaps most notably the new dual-lens rear camera setup.

With a $699 pricetag, around $50 less expensive than the corresponding device last year, it seems that Apple is also adopting a more competitive pricing structure to combat falling iPhone revenues.

Read more: Apple launches iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max

As is now standard at Apple events, the Cupertino company unveiled not one but three new iPhones yesterday. This also represents the first time that Apple is splitting its smartphone lineup into two categories (one being ‘Pro’), not too dissimilar to its Mac and iPad lineup.

The iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.7-inch display, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 6.5-inch screen. There are a number of key differences between these devices and their predecessors (and the iPhone 11), but the most obvious one is that they both now have a triple-lens setup which will help particularly with low-light photography.

In terms of price, the iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

Read more: Apple launches iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max: What Apple changed

A13 Bionic chip

Image Credit: Apple

Underpinning its new iPhone 11 lineup, Apple also unveiled its next-gen A13 Bionic processor, which should make the new models run faster than the old ones — this is good news in particularly for gamers in terms of graphics capabilities. Kaiann Drance, Apple senior director of iPhone marketing, said that the the A13 “is the fastest CPU ever in a smartphone.”

Read more: Apple announces A13 Bionic chip for iPhone 11

Out with the old

As is now standard with the arrival of new iPhones, Apple cut the prices of the older models — the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR — by $150. Moreover, Apple also discontinued the even-older iPhone 7 and iPhone XS.

Read more: Apple cuts iPhone 8 and iPhone XR prices by $150, kills iPhone 7 and iPhone XS

Other hardware

iPad

In the build up to yesterday’s event, rumors started to surface that Apple was planning to shoehorn a new iPad into its keynote — and that it did.

The new entry-level seventh-generation iPad, which starts at $329, comes with a bigger screen — for the first time in its history, Apple’s new base-level tablet will ship with a 10.2-inch display, around a half-inch bigger than its predecessor.

Read more: Apple unveils entry-level 2019 iPad with a 10.2-inch screen

Watch

As expected, Apple introduced the refreshed Watch Series 5 yesterday, with several outer and inner tweaks encased within similar (40mm) and larger (44mm) versions.

Image Credit: Apple

The main draw this time around is an always-on display that promise the best part of a full-day on a single charge, while it also has a built-in compass. Prices start at $399 and go all the way up to $1,299, depending on the model and material you’re looking for.

In related news, Apple also discontinued the Watch Series 4, while simultaneously dropping the Series 3 price to a figure starting at $199.

Read more: Apple launches Watch Series 5

Services / subscriptions

Apple TV+

Apple had previously announced its subscription TV and movie service, which it calls Apple TV+, but until yesterday’s event we didn’t know much of the details in relation to pricing and availability.

Apple TV+, which will feature ad-free original content from big-names such as Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Sofia Coppola, Reese Witherspoon, and J.J. Abrams, will cost $4.99 per month when it launches globally on November 1. Those who buy a new Apple device this year will receive a year’s free access to the service.

Read more: Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and launches on November 1

Apple Arcade

Apple announced its Apple Arcade subscription gaming service back in March, but it wasn’t until yesterday’s event that we had the details on how much this would cost and when it would be available.

We now know that Apple Arcade will launch in 150 markets on September 19 for $4.99 per month, and will allow families of up to six people to play ad-free games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV offline.

A bunch of Apple Arcade games were announced and demoed at Apple’s event yesterday, including Rayman, Pac-Man, and Steven Universe games.

Read more: Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 per month, debuts September 19

Other news

Research

Apple unveiled the Apple Research app yesterday for iPhone and Apple Watch users who wish to share their health data. Related to this, Apple also introduced a series of studies with major health research organizations.

Read more: Apple unveils Research app with heart and women’s health studies

Operating systems

Finally, Apple also confirmed the launch dates for all its various operating systems, with iOS 13 and watchOS 6 arriving on September 19, and iPadOS 13 on September 30. The next macOS installment — Catalina — will arrive some time in October.

Read more: Apple announces OS launch dates