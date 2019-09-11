It’s Tokyo Game Show week in Japan. That’s when developers show games in Tokyo — huh, I wonder if that’s where the name comes from? Anyway, publisher Square Enix revealed a new trailer for something called Final Fantasy VII Remake, and it looks OK.

You can check out the video above, which features a mix of cutscenes and gameplay. The trailer covers a wide range of scenarios and tones, and it feels like it is the most indicative of what fans can expect when the game launches for PlayStation 4 on March 3.

While the trailer is heavy on combat and dramatic narrative moments, it also highlights some minigames and lighter story beats. The video has Cloud playing darts and Tifa doing chin-ups. It also provides a glimpse at the Corneo mission where you must shimmy on over and give daddy some sugar.

The video is also the first look fans are getting at the Ifrit and Shiva summons. Basically, the fire and ice gods look pretty dang good running on a PlayStation 4.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is launching in March, which is notable for a few reasons.

Square Enix’s fiscal year runs through March 31, so it is trying to get the game out in time for its year-end earnings report.

Next year is also when the next Xbox, and likely the PlayStation 5, are going to launch. And Square Enix likely wants to get Final Fantasy VII Remake out before the next-generation console transition begins. If it can get Remake out in March, it may have a chance to sell the game again as an improved experience on PlayStation 5.