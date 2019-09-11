Presented by TrustPilot

Customers have higher-than-ever expectations, and 89% of consumers are more likely than ever to share positive or negative experiences.

More importantly, behind every customer review is an important and personal story. Good or bad, there’s a reason they took the time to search out your feedback form or Facebook page, compose a message, choose a rating, and share their thoughts with the world.

Individually they’re easy to keep track of, and at a small scale, you understand exactly why it’s important to keep your eye on them. You have an opportunity to respond, offer thanks or a way to fix an issue or mitigate a bad experience and make a connection with your customer. You can also keep an eye on issues that seem to keep popping up with the same problem with the same item, a particular area of the user interface, or repeated requests for a specific new feature.

Think about how important these interactions are and that information is to you, your business, your products, and your what-comes-next strategy. Now what do you do at scale?

As you grow, as your customer base grows, and your product or service catalog continues to expand, it’s impossible for a human to keep on top of the customer sentiment, requests, and needs that are revealed through reviews, even if you hire a couple of full-time employees. Perspectives on comments will also change depending on who you have at the helm monitoring your feedback.

Artificial intelligence is the key here. You don’t have to lose one of your most valuable sources of information, and one of the resources that has helped you grow and maintain your image as a company that cares about its customers. You don’t have to give up the resources and time of human employees, and in return you gain the certainty that comes when you can analyze human feedback and turn it into data that can be analyzed more efficiently and more quickly, and offer up new and surprising insights from patterns you might have missed or ideas that you might have overlooked.

In this context, AI refers to two specific tools: machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP). Machine learning takes the data that your reviews offer and uses that to build profiles of your customers, analyze patterns that emerge, and predict customer behavior patterns so you gain insight into how your customers think and act.

With natural language processing, the machine can look at what your customers are saying, to identify specific topics they return to, look at customer sentiments, and understand the consumer conversation as a whole.

Customer review platforms powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning also give consumers a place to connect with and influence businesses, and to feel like their opinions matter and even be a catalyst for change. Companies get a better way to engage their customers and collaborate with immediate access to customer responses. That also means they are alerted to negative reviews far more quickly, so customer issues can be handled more efficiently for better customer service and happier consumers.

You’ll learn:

How to find themes in your customer reviews so that you can fix the real pain points instead of putting “band-aids” on each unhappy customer

Steps to guide your business decisions around what your customers say they want, not what you think they want

The importance of addressing your most common negative issues first to see an immediate change in your customer satisfaction level

The concept of always improving your customer experience — searching for trends in your good reviews to turn them into great reviews

