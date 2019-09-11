This video is made possible by Intel’s GameDev BOOST program — dedicated to helping indie game developers everywhere achieve their dreams.

In the last decade, Devolver Digital has redefined what it means to be an indie publisher. It has an eclectic portfolio that spans every game genre imaginable. And the company credits its success to one thing: creating deep relationships with its developers.

The publisher has a rock-and-roll-like reputation for its games, which tend to have striking art styles (like in GRIS and Hotline Miami), stylized violence (such as My Friend Pedro and Ape Out), and innovative mechanics. Devolver considers the developers behind these games as family and try to help them out as much as possible.

During this year’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, we visited the Devolver “art bunker,” an underground space where developers could just hang out and drink away from the crowds. That’s where we met with CTO John Bartkiw and VP of mobile Mark Hickey to talk about what makes Devolver so special.

Watch the video below to hear their thoughts on their publishing slate, what they look for in potential partners, and where they see the company going in the next 10 years.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.