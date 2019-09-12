In December 2018, Amazon launched Alexa Answers, a service that allows people to share information which might then be distributed to the millions of Alexa users around the world. Amazon described it as a way for people to address queries that haven’t yet been answered, like nuanced factual questions and those that lack a clear or consistent answer, and it said that the vetted responses collected through the program would be attributed to the Alexa customers who submitted them.

Today, after a monthslong invitation-only preview, Alexa Answers is now generally available.

Folks interested can sign up with their Amazon account and view a list of questions available to answer, after which they’ll be able to filter questions based on things like most frequently asked questions, newest questions or topic areas. Once they’ve submitted an answer, they can earn points toward monthly and weekly leaderboards and badges based on how many questions they’ve answered, how many times their answer has been shared with Alexa customers, and more.

Amazon says that to date, hundreds of thousands of answers have been shared with Alexa customers millions of times.

“We’re thrilled by the response from community members to-date … This new feature is just one example of the many ways we’re continuously working to grow Alexa’s knowledge,” an Amazon spokesperson told VentureBeat via email. “We hope customers find it fun and engaging! As always, we’ll continue to evolve the experience based on customer feedback. ”

Amazon has a history of drawing on customers to improve Alexa. In order to help the voice assistant learn new languages, for instance, Amazon engineers two years ago released Cleo, a gamified Alexa skill that records exchanges with people who speak some of the world’s most spoken languages — like French, Hindi, and Mandarin Chinese.

But Answers is one of Amazon’s latest efforts to improve the assistant’s responses to questions. In August, Amazon launched Answer Updates so that anyone who asks a question Alexa is unable to answer will get a notification when the assistant learns the right answer. This past summer, the Seattle company began sourcing hours of operation, descriptions, and addresses from Yext, a data management platform that counts Taco Bell, Arby’s, Marriott, and Rite Aid among its clients. And more recently, Amazon integrated Alexa with Wolfram Research’s Wolfram Alpha computational engine to improve its math and science knowledge.