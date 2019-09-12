Google.org will release an assessment today that details how social impact startups, nonprofits, government policymakers, and academics can take steps to apply more machine learning that helps address big problems for humanity.

The assessment is the result of analysis of more than 2,600 applications from 119 countries to the $25 million Google AI Impact Challenge, a global open call for projects that aim to use AI to serve humanity.

Google used AI to arrive at its conclusions about how human-centered organizations can better use AI, specifically natural language processing and clustering analysis techniques to review applications and internal assessment of applications. The AI analysis was supplemented by interviews with impact challenge applicants and recipients.

The work released today to identify challenges and opportunities appears to be the first such analysis from a tech giant on how civil society can improve its implementations of AI.

20 organizations from various parts of the world were named recipients of Global AI Impact Challenge in May following the debut of the initiative last fall. Recipients include:

Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Colombia is using computer vision and satellite imagery to detect illegal mining operations known to contaminate local drinking water.

New York University and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) teamed up to reduce response time for 1.7 million annual emergency service calls.

American University of Beirut in Lebanon will use machine learning in an attempt to help farmers save water used for crop irrigation and food production.

Assessment of the 20 funded organizations to see how much cloud credit would be useful often found a mismatch in what they were doing and the best approach for their project, such as missed opportunities to do some compute on device versus in the cloud, Google.org principal Brigitte Gosselink told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

Ongoing initiatives that may take place as a result of the report released today include efforts to help social impact organizations gather and label data, and collaboration with Google Cloud engineers to ensure efficient use compute power.

The report strongly recommends the creation of partnerships between organizations to reduce redundancies and pool resources. For example, more than 30 applications received for the Global AI Impact Challenge focused on the use of AI to identify and manage agricultural pests.

“We believe partnership between organizations with deep sector expertise and organizations with technical expertise are the most actionable near-term opportunity to develop and operationalize the use of AI for social good,” the report reads. “Common forums where organizations interested in using AI for social good could share missions and needs with technical experts may help facilitate connections.”

Partnerships can also help address data labeling and data collection challenges some applicants encountered.

The top recent example highlighted in the report was a Facebook-Department of Defense-CrowdAI effort to create xBD, a labeled dataset of 700,000 satellite images after eight natural disaster events, data that can be used to train AI systems to identify areas most in need of assistance.

Applicants in crisis response, economic empowerment, and equality and inclusion were more likely to face a lack of meaningful datasets, while applicants in health, environmental, education, and the public and social sectors were more likely than other sectors to already have access to the necessary data.

A lack of experience deploying AI systems was also made evident during Google’s review of applications. This is consistent with the fact that the report found that 55% of nonprofit and 40% of for-profit social enterprise applicants had no previous experience with AI. The report also frequently found a lack of understanding of the limitations of AI as well as what’s required to bring a project from concept to completion.

“Many applicants that were new to AI needed a better understanding of the types of data roles required, and others found it difficult to compete with private sector organizations when hiring technical talent,” the report reads. “Throughout our review process, we saw that even the most mature organizations underestimated the time and resources needed to prepare and maintain the data for algorithm use.”

Data science talent shortages that afflict many businesses are especially acute in the social impact world, but private businesses that typically have more resources or in-house IT teams also encounter challenges. A fall 2018 PricewaterhouseCoopers survey of executives in more than 60 countries found that only 4% say they have successfully implemented AI for their organizations.

The report makes no direct mention of compute power limitations, but a lack of compute power could also reduce model experimentation that can lead to breakthroughs.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about as we watch the process with our winners is actually doing a follow up deep dive and working with some of our cloud engineers to maybe build out a little bit of a framework we can share with the [social impact] sector that speaks to what are the kind of questions you’d want to ask to do this kind of audit of your own cloud requirements so that you’re being as efficient as possible,” Gosselink said.

While the report evaluates roadblocks and potential opportunities, it makes no attempt to make data-driven assertions about the kinds of AI for good that has high return on investment for funders or the highest impact on human lives.

“I think the jury’s still out on that question to some extent. Part of the reason that we chose such a diversity of winners for our AI challenge, and frankly, part of the reason that we did the challenge in the first place is that I don’t think we as a society know yet where AI is most effectively applied for the highest leverage on social impact outcomes,” Gosselink said. “To some extent, I think we’re still we’re still trying to identify those highest use case applications across the board.”

Some other illuminating facts about Global AI Impact Challenge applicants:

More than half of the applications came from organizations with fewer than 25 employees

Proposals received as part of the Global AI Impact Challenge touched upon all 17 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Representing more than 25% of the pool of more than 2,600 applicants, health projects were most common among applicants, while projects that help the environment, education, and economic development were also common.

For lawmakers and government officials writing or enforcing policy, the report encourages more public education efforts, training grants to speed progress and demand and limitations that come as a result of technical talent shortages, and subsidies to support investment in physical infrastructure underpinning AI in regions where it is lacking.

Finally, some applicants created plans to test datasets and model outputs for bias in their applications, but ironically, the report also asserts that some humanitarian or social impact organizations need to improve assessment of AI solutions to better understand potential negative use cases.

“Understanding and managing responsible AI use is both difficult and non-negotiable,” the report reads.

The fact that the challenge was only circulated in English and reliance on nongovernmental organizations to share the Google Global AI Impact Challenge application limit the scope of results.

The Global AI Impact Challenge concludes in February. Google has not yet determined whether a second challenge of $25 million will be held.

Google isn’t alone in its championing of AI for good initiatives. Microsoft also has AI for Earth, accessibility, and humanitarian action initiatives underway, and the United Nations is exploring a range of AI for good initiatives including how AI can be used to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).