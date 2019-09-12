Dutch game developer Twirlbound and publisher Kongregate will debut the adventure simulation game Pine on the Windows PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch on October 10.

They also released the game as a limited beta on Kartridge today, and released a new trailer showing off never-before-seen gameplay.

In Pine, players take on the role of Hue, a clever young adult who has to explore the beautiful island world of Albamare as he struggles to help his diminished human tribe climb the food chain.

Albamare has a diverse simulated ecology of species which constantly compete for food and territory. Players will have to decide when to befriend or hinder any particular species through trade, questing, and fighting. Along the way, Hue will explore an open world ripe with secrets, puzzles, and collectibles.

“We cannot wait for people to get their hands on the Pine beta and see how they’ll tackle the simulation-driven quests and many puzzles on the island of Albamare,” said Matthijs van de Laar, creative director at Breda, Netherlands-based Twirlbound, in a statement. “After 4 years, the seven of us are excited to finally give it to people and have them explore the intricacies of the world that we built.”

To get the game out in front of fans ahead of the full release, Twirlbound and Kongregate have released Pine as a limited beta today on Kartridge. The cost of the beta is $20 and players will automatically get full access to the game. Players who join the beta will get a sneak peek at what’s in store for launch and receive the full game on October 10. At launch, the game will be $25.

“Pine is a truly special game that we are proud to get out in front of players,” said Josh Larson, chief business officer at Kongregate, in a statement. “Twirlbound has done an exceptional job executing on such an ambitious and charming design.”