Salespeople only spend 32 percent of their time selling, according to CSO Insights’ 2018-19 Sales Performance Study. Instead, sales teams are busy onboarding, creating their own content and prepping for their next sales call. Modus is trying to change that. Adam Luckeroth, SVP, Sales at Modus and Karine Watne, Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications & Projects at The Toro Company are sharing their tips for sales enablement success during a joint presentation, “How Toro Revolutionized Their Sales Channels” on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference in Las Vegas.

Established in 2013, Minneapolis-based Modus is a sales enablement platform that empowers dealers, distributors, and field sales success by ensuring predictable access to the most effective sales content for any selling situation. The fully customizable mobile app also enables marketing teams to create, manage, and track the performance of this content within a single interface, allowing for greater insights into content effectiveness, better investment prioritization, and significantly reduced production costs.

“Selling must start with the customer and their buying process, not the products or the sales process. This is often challenging for companies that have always been product-led,” said Orrin Broberg, Modus President & CEO. “When done effectively, sales enablement is the key component that orchestrates all of the moving parts that contribute to making this shift.”

“Modus provides a great sales tool, and that alone is something I appreciate because we want to make sure our salespeople have what they need when they need it,” said Watne. “Modus provides a powerful marketing tool as well. My team and I rely on the analytics to make better decisions on our marketing content budget.”

Modus continues to expand its sales enablement tools and recently introduced Microlearning: Just-in-Time learning that’s available on-demand for sales teams and easy to manage and deploy for marketing teams. Microlearning reduces common pain points experienced by marketers during new product launches, including gaining traction with the sales teams, onboarding new sales reps, and one-to-one coaching of large field sales teams.

Additionally, G2, a review platform that helps businesses make technology purchasing decisions, recently named Minneapolis-based Modus as a Leader in its Summer 2019 G2 Grid® Report on Sales Enablement Tools. This is the top rating a company can receive and signifies high marks in overall customer satisfaction, setup and support, based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

For more information, visit Modus at Booth 220 at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference, September 17-19, or visit www.gomodus.com

Modus helps direct and indirect sellers transform sales engagement across the buying journey to get sales done. The Modus sales enablement platform is intuitive, mobile, and powered by AI to provide predictable, instant access to the most impactful content, simplify the creation of interactive content, keep sellers relevant with microlearning, and automate lead capture and follow-up workstreams. With clear visibility into content and trade show performance and seller capability, Modus contributes to the success of world-class brands, including Caterpillar, AT&T, Toro, Stanley Black & Decker, Optum, and Phillips. More than 120,000 sales and marketing professionals rely on Modus to get sales done. Find out why at www.gomodus.com.

