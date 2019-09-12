Switch kept its youthful momentum in August as the aging PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems continue to wither. Nintendo’s hybrid console was the top-selling hardware in the United States in August, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. Check out the NPD software results for August right here.

“Nintendo Switch was again the best-selling hardware platform of August and remains the best-selling platform of 2019,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “Nintendo Switch is the only platform with sales gains both in August as well as year to date.”

But it was another rough month for console sales overall. And that makes sense as Microsoft, and likely Sony, are preparing to shift to their next-generation systems in 2020.

“Hardware spending in August 2019 fell 22 percent when compared to a year ago, to $167 million,” said Piscatella. “Year-to-date hardware spending has declined 21 percent versus year ago, to $1.6 billion.”

Accessories and game cards

Accessory and game card spending also dropped year-over-year.

“Total August 2019 spending on accessories and game cards declined 6 percent when compared to a year ago, to $242m. Year-to-date sales of accessories and game cards have fallen 2 percent when compared to a year ago, to $2.3 billion.”

But at least one accessory category saw some growth. People showed up at retail to pick up steering-wheel controllers.

“Steering wheel dollar sales jumped nearly 60 percent in August when compared to a year ago,” said Piscatella. “The Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One and PC was August’s best-selling racing wheel.”