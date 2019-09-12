Nintendo is launching a new fitness accessory for its hybrid home/handheld Switch console. On October 18, the company will release Ring Fit Adventure, which has players using a ring device and leg strap to battle through a fantasy world.

Ring Fit Adventure comes with the Ring-Con and the Leg Strap for $80. The game then uses your body’s inputs as attacks and movements for the player character. And unlike Wii Fit, which worked almost like a digital gym, Nintendo is emphasizing the game aspect of Ring Fit Adventure. You will use over 40 exercise moves across 20 different worlds to defeat a buff dragon named Dragaux.

For Nintendo, this is its latest effort to appeal to a wider audience than traditional gamers. Switch is one of the fastest-selling consoles ever, and the company is looking to capitalize on that by bringing in people more interested in fitness than portable Zelda.

“Nintendo is always looking for ways to surprise people with one-of-a-kind, fresh experiences,” Nintendo marketing boss Nick Chavez said. “Ring Fit Adventure combines gaming and physical activity in a way that incentivizes people to keep coming back for more, to further both the story and their own fitness goals.”

The publisher has had a lot of success at widening its audience in the past. Wii Fit was a major hit for the company in 2008. Its Brain Age mental-exercise games for the DS in 2005 also found a huge audience. And last year, the company released the Nintendo Labo series. This has players building “Toy-Con” constructions out of cardboard that work with the Switch.

Now, Ring Fit Adventure will try to continue that legacy.