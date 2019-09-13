I keep having the same conversation with companies that want to brief me about their latest AI-related news. It goes something like this: They have some new feature or improved stats or fresh achievement that’s specific to their business. It’s a great win for them internally, but not exactly the most compelling news in and of itself. Then we get to the AI part, and I start to salivate, asking them to tell me more and go deep. The reply is increasingly some version of “We use [a mostly unexciting AI tool] to do it.”

Coming from a background where I’m accustomed to covering technology for technology’s sake, that feels like a letdown. Given how rich, complex, and world-changing AI technologies can be, I keep expecting a dazzling tale of technological black-box magic.

I’ve come to see that my tepid approach was immature and arrogant. I was thinking like a kid who sees his parents, who have great jobs and provide a nice life for him, as severely uncool because they aren’t professional athletes or movie stars. AI is sexy when it’s theoretical or a moon shot, but in the real world, the smartest people in the room are the ones who are actually using it to do things right now for their companies.

Here’s just a smattering of recent examples:

Booking.com needs to predict what its customers’ travel needs are in volume, from flights to lodging to events. The service needs to be personal and have excellent recommendations. The company’s solution is to build a graph for its customers so their questions can be answered as quickly as possible. This involves quite a mix of AI — Ram Papatla, VP of Experiences at Booking.com told me in an interview that there may be as many as 20 AI techniques employed on the Booking.com homepage at any given time. That mix includes chatbots and numerous machine learning models. But the chatbots and ML models, Papatla pointed out, are commodities. The key is the customer graph.

ZipRecruiter is using a deep learning-based recommendation algorithm and natural language processing (NLP) to match potential employees and employers. It’s been a process that started with a large investment in AI, first in machine learning and then in deep learning. The company used “candidate calibration” to train the algorithm on what particular employers were looking for and ideally matching them to job candidates. But there was still a disconnect — a social engineering problem — because it was taking too long for employer/employee to make the needed social connection. And ZipRecruiter realized that it would be better for job seekers to be recruited by a company rather apply to one.

Part of the solution to that problem is Job Seeker Profiles, which is an AI-powered tool that helps job candidates gussy up their profiles to look better to potential employers. For example, the system might see that you entered “I am a nurse” and will automatically ping you to add more information to better clarify what that really means. It also gives job applicants insight into who is looking at their profile and how.

This has led to Get Recruited, which is the realization of a three-year plan. Since its launch in April, employers have sent 4.38 million unique messages to job seekers. Some 618,000 jobs have been filled, with a run-rate that predicts more than 1.94 million hires over the next 12 months. The number of filled jobs on ZipRecruiter on the whole rose 19% in July 2019 over March (before Get Recruited launched).

AB InBev, one of the world’s largest beer brewers, is actively fostering AI innovation in its “Beer Garage.” It’s served up with a buzzword side salad: “Beer Garage is also scaling our existing capabilities in AI & ML, IoT, Cloud & Data Analytics, Automation & Robotics, and exploring emerging technologies such as Blockchain, AR & VR, and others,” reads the site in part. It sounds like the sort of place where exactly nothing ever happens except for beer consumption, but it’s already produced some key AI tools that are helping the company improve its processes.

One of those tools is SensAI, which uses machine learning to help brewers keep an eye on various aspects of the brewing process, like temperature and timing, to ensure quality and reduce waste. There’s a whole advertising wing called Alehouse Creative that intelligently tracks how various ad placements are performing and helps the human team generate more effective ads. AB InBev’s AI tools extend to its AB-Credit, which uses machine learning to look at variables for its individual retailers (even small ones) and extending additional credit so they can better manage their inventory.

Those are examples of AI at work in three significant companies, but large or small, the conversations with companies that have AI-powered solutions tend to have the same patterns. The key is that instead falling in love with some shiny AI tool or technique, smart companies are just trying to solve problems and make better products and services. And although you typically need people with special skills to build or implement AI capabilities, project managers are the ones in the driver’s seat.

Hillary Mason, GM of machine learning for Cloudera, spelled it out plainly in an earlier interview with VentureBeat, pushing against the idea that it’s data scientists and their ilk who should be driving AI projects within companies. “I think that’s wrong, and that the people who are best positioned in an organization [who] should recognize where the opportunities lie are not the data scientists and the technologists themselves, but they are the people who actually own the product, who live with it every day, who work with the customers and clients — the people who are integrating all of that information to build a mental model of decision of where that product and where that business is going to go. Those are the people who are best positioned to recognize where AI should fit into it,” she said.

You can see that approach working in real companies today. There’s nothing particularly flashy about helping small retailers with inventory management, or making it easier for a nurse to make their online job profile stand out, or helping someone book a hotel with a little less time and hassle. But those sorts of improvements add up, brick by proverbial brick, and they all depend on AI.

Businesses can’t afford to sleep on the latest technologies that can completely change their industry or even just give them an edge on the competition. It was true of the internet boom, social media, mobile, cloud, and so on, and it is most definitely true of AI. But the winners will be the ones who see AI as a set of tools and technologies — not the thing, but the thing behind the thing — and use them to do the unglamorous work of solving business problems, offering better services to customers, and improving their products.