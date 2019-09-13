Mixed reality game maker Illumix said it will make an augmented reality game dubbed Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery.

The AR title will be out this fall and it will be based on the popular indie horror franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s. Pre-registration is now open on iOS and Android.

It will be a brand new audio and visual gameplay experience, as the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise will be set in augmented reality for the first time. Currently in development, Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery will allow players to get their favorite animatronics on demand and bring them to life in the real world through an AR survival horror game, via iOS and Android devices.

The creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon, founder of Scottgames, came out of his public hiatus to announce what was in the works for the fan-favorite franchise on his Steam page. Illumix anonymously dropped a teaser last week getting the community excited about anticipation for the new AR game.

Today, Illumix is officially coming out as the studio behind the AR game mentioned by Cawthon and is opening pre-registration for Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery.

“Augmented Reality offers new ways for players to interact and engage with their favorite franchises by blending real-world environments, fictional characters, and innovative gameplay,” said Kirin Sinha, CEO of Illumix, in a statement. “With Five Nights at Fredddy’s AR: Special Delivery, we wanted to evolve beyond the traditional AR-optional geolocation gameplay and deliver a more meaningful AR experience by having AR as the core component of the game.”

Redwood City, California-based Illumix came out of stealth mode in 2018 as it announced funding from top Silicon Valley VC investors to build AR games supported through advanced AR technology. The vision is to merge the fictional universe of Five Nights at Freddy’s with players’ real-time and everyday world — at home, school, work, or anywhere they choose to go.

Fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s have viewed video content, covering the PC games, mobile ports, and more recent VR experience, over eight billion times. They have downloaded the various games over 100 million times and will be getting Five Nights at Freddy’s feature film, which is currently in the works.