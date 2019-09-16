HTC and Bitcoin.com have teamed up on HTC’s flagship Exodus 1 smartphone to drive cryptocurrency trading and usage.

The relationship is mutually beneficial. HTC hopes to differentiate its smartphone by making it simple for people to use the device for cryptocurrency trading. And HTC could drive more traffic to Bitcoin.com, adding to the more than 4 million people who use its cryptocurrency wallet for transactions.

Unveiled in May, HTC’s Exodus 1 is the first phone to provide users Bitcoin Cash (BCH) support without first downloading a BCH wallet from an app store. Updating the software on their devices will give existing Exodus 1 users a preloaded Bitcoin.com wallet app.

Phil Chen, decentralized chief officer at HTC, said in a statement, “The Exodus vision has always aligned itself toward public blockchains and its fundamental transformative nature of the future of money and the internet. The Zion Vault is happy to support BCH natively in hardware for security to go hand in hand with the BCH blockchain as an alternative to dominant payment rails and platforms.”

For Bitcoin.com and HTC, this is just a first step. Future plans include rolling out special discounts to those paying for phones in BCH, as well as selling the Exodus phones at store.bitcoin.com.

“There are so many synergies between Bitcoin.com and HTC. We are very excited to be on this incredible journey together,” said Bitcoin.com CEO Stefan Rust in a statement.

Bitcoin.com executive chair Roger Ver added, “Bitcoin.com’s partnership with HTC will enable Bitcoin Cash to be used as peer-to-peer electronic cash for all the Exodus users around the world.”