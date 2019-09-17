Career website Glassdoor today released its 2019 report on the “Highest Paying Jobs in America.” Out of the top 25 U.S. jobs listed, 10 were in tech — three fewer than last year, but as always, more than in any other industry (health care was next in line, with six jobs).

Glassdoor’s list is ordered by average base salary. For a job title to be considered, it had to have received at least 100 salary reports shared by U.S.-based employees over the past year (similar job titles were grouped together; C-suite level jobs were excluded). Glassdoor also says it applies “a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority.”

Without further ado, here are the 10 tech jobs that made the cut:

Enterprise Architect Software Engineering Manager Software Development Manager Applications Development Manager Solutions Architect Data Architect IT Program Manager Systems Architect UX Manager Site Reliability Engineer

The first three tech jobs placed in the top 10 of the full list. Enterprise Architect was fifth overall, Software Engineering Manager grabbed seventh, and Software Development Manager snuck in at tenth. Last year, four tech positions made it into the top 10.

Top 25 highest-paying jobs

Here is the full list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in the U.S.:

Physician: $193,415 base salary Pharmacy Manager: $144,768 base salary Dentist: $142,478 base salary Pharmacist: $126,438 base salary Enterprise Architect: $122,585 base salary Corporate Counsel: $117,588 base salary Software Engineering Manager: $114,163 base salary Physician Assistant: $113,855 base salary Corporate Controller: $113,368 base salary Software Development Manager: $109,809 base salary Nurse Practitioner: $109,481 base salary Applications Development Manager: $107,735 base salary Solutions Architect: $106,436 base salary Data Architect: $104,840 base salary Plant Manager: $104,817 base salary IT Program Manager: $104,454 base salary Systems Architect: $103,813 base salary UX Manager: $102,489 base salary Site Reliability Engineer: $100,855 base salary Cloud Engineer: $98,626 base salary Attorney: $97,711 base salary Data Scientist: $97,027 base salary Information Security Engineer: $95,786 Analytics Manager: $95,238 base salary Financial Planning & Analysis Manager: $94,874

Only six job positions weren’t making six figures, same as last year.