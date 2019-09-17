HP introduced the HP Elite Dragonfly, a ultralight laptop for work and fun that weighs less than 2.2 pounds. On top of that, HP is also broadening its display portfolio with the introduction of two curved displays for the office.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Windows 10 laptop has a 13-inch screen and 24.5 hours of battery life, with Wi-Fi 6 for three times faster connectivity. Its case is made from CNC machined magnesium for durability, and it has an ultra quiet, backlit keyboard. It also has preinstalled “personal wellbeing software” called WorkWell that coaches users to take breaks and offers tips on being more productive.

“A PC should provide freedom, adapt, and transform how and where today’s business professionals work,” said Alex Cho, president of personal systems at HP, in a statement. “HP innovation is moving businesses beyond the status quo with incredibly light, powerful, and highly secure PC designs and a connected ecosystem for next generation workplaces.”

For accessories, the laptop has the HP Elite 13.3 Leather Sleeve and HP Bluetooth Travel Mouse. It comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated graphics. HP Sure Sense defends against malware attacks, and HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging gets users up and running again faster. And it has HP’s privacy screen and privacy camera features. The HP Elite Dragonfly debuts October 25 at $1,550.

HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Image Credit: HP

The HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor has a seamless 43.4-inch diagonal curved display, equivalent to dual 24-inch diagonal displays. It features HP Device Bridge18, a new technology that allows users to seamlessly and simultaneously control two PCs. Users can view, copy, and paste between devices with a single keyboard and mouse. it also features a privacy pop-up webcam and embedded mic. It debuts November 4 for $1,000.

HP E344c Curved Monitor

Image Credit: HP

HP is also offering HP E344c 34-inch Curved Monitor, an ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display for workers who want to easily connect while in the office or working from home. It has three-way ergonomics settings with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment up to 150 millimeters.

It has WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio — providing the same screen area as multiple displays, without the bezel breaks. It debuts October 7 for $600.

The HP Bluetooth Travel Mouse is expected to be available on September 30 for $40.

“Delivering the world’s lightest compact business convertible and beautiful curved displays, HP is reimagining how technology empowers today’s workforce,” Cho said.