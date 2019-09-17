Signify is unveiling a new Philips Hue smart lighting product that brings a light show to your TV or any other HDMI-connected device, such as an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, video game consoles, and Blu-Ray players.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box lets you link your home’s smart lights (supplied by Signify) to a smartphone app, allowing you to put on a dazzling light show in your home entertainment room, regardless of what device you use to watch a movie, TV show, or video.

This hardware device sits between your TV and your HDMI devices. It allows you to instantly sync your color-capable Philips Hue smart lights with the TV shows and movies you’re watching, games you’re playing, or music you are listening to, so you can enjoy a more vivid and captivating, “surround lighting” experience throughout your room.

With the box connected to up to four HDMI devices, you can automatically switch between the HDMI devices, so you can go from gaming to streaming content in a matter of moments. The sync box is compatible with all color-capable Philips Hue bulbs and fixtures and Philips Hue Play light bars (no matter the generation) that are paired to a Philips Hue bridge.

Image Credit: Signify

“So at its very basic form, it’s a connected lighting system that is able to change your lights,” said Chris O’Neill, global partnership director for Philips Hue Entertainment, in an in interview with GamesBeat. “You can go from a very warm relaxation setting all the way up to the very bright color white energized setting. And then of course, the color proposition which is all-around ambience creation.”

You can fine-tune brightness, as well as the speed and intensity of the light effects. You can automate your device even more by configuring the default settings, making it even easier to use on an everyday basis with your entertainment system. In addition to enhancing your home entertainment, you can use your color-capable Philips Hue to enjoy all of the functionality the Hue ecosystem offers, including away-from-home control and ambiance creation.

“We really wanted to create an immersive lighting experience for when you are consuming media, whether that was music, gaming, or movies and TV,” O’Neill said. “So we updated the system to have some entertainment capabilities on top of our standard communication protocol.”

Image Credit: Signify

You can sync up to 10 color-capable Philips Hue lights with whatever content is being played on your HDMI devices. The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box will be available October 15, 2019 on meethue.com and at Best Buy for $230. Hue lights are dimmable and can change color depending on your preferences at the moment or preset instructions. It can display up to 16 million colors.

With the app, you get a top-down view of a room. You then choose where you have lights in the room. You can tell it whether the light is on the ground, at TV height, or on the ceiling. As of a couple of years ago, you could sync the Razor Chroma app with a game and sync that with the Hue app to synchronize games with the Hue lighting. Now you can do the same for setting up movie watching in a living room.

Signify is a lighting manufacturer and was previously the Philips Lighting division of Royal Philips. Philips Hue is a line of color-changing LED lamps and white bulbs that can be controlled wirelessly via apps. Philips Hue first hit the market in 2012, and it underwent updates in 2015 and 2016. Signify has more than 28,000 employees and sales last year of more than $7 billion.

“We will be able to capture that content, analyze it, pulse it through, as well as algorithmically generating this on the fly light scripts that we’re communicating out to the Hue bridge and then in turn to your Hue lights in the entertainment area,” O’Neill said. “So no matter what the content you’re consuming, whether it’s a movie, whether it’s playing video games, the lights will actually do this on the fly. So we’ve done the algorithm and you don’t really need anything else.”

Check out the demo in the embedded video.