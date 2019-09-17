Steam has launched its revamped library into beta, which you can opt into here.

Valve’s digital store has a giant library, but it can be difficult to navigate. This updated version is supposed to make it easier to find your games.

“A good library shouldn’t just be dusty shelves,” reads a Steam blog post from earlier this month about the update. “It has to be a fun place to explore and find whatever it is that you’re looking for. Whether you want to keep up to date about what’s happening with your games, find a game to play with your friends, or explore what’s happening in your game’s community, your library should support you.”

The old Steam library was a simple list on the left side of the screen. You’ll still have a list on the left, but a new landing page next to it will do a better job of highlighting titles, including game you’ve played recently.