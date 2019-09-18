The following is a true zoo story. Planet Zoo will be holding a closed beta from September 24 to October 8. It will be available to anyone who has preordered the game on Steam.

Frontier Developments has a history of making sim games, including the theme park builder and management game Planet Coaster (which has sold over 2 million copies) and the dino-based Jurassic World: Evolution. That experience with these kinds of games should give Frontier an edge with this zoo simulator. That should help them compete with the other zoo simulators on Steam.

The beta will let players play the first scenario in Franchise Mode and the first biome in the more sandbox-based Franchise Mode.

Planet Zoo will have its official launch on November 5.