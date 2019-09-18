The world performs 3.5 billion Google searches every day, which translates to 40,000 queries every second on average and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Despite what the volume might imply, people generally find the information they’re seeking after only a few clicks, if not always from the first page. Case in point: Searcher satisfaction with Google hovered around 76% in 2015, and it ticked up to 82% in 2018.

The same can’t be said of most enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) search experiences, according to Salesforce, which paints them as overly convoluted and sluggish. The tech giant asserts that diverse user bases with siloed data are to blame for the dichotomy, on top of the stringent privacy requirements to which enterprises are beholden. But Salesforce says it managed to overcome those roadblocks with AI and an interface designed for efficiency, which it plans to productize within the next year.

Salesforce today took the wraps off of Einstein Search, an evolution of Einstein Search for Commerce and Einstein Search Recommendations that brings personalized and actionable search to its Sales and Service Cloud platform. The results are tailored to the preferences of both organizations and individuals, and they improve with time thanks to anonymized data mining and analytical techniques. Better still, Einstein Search understands natural language, enabling sales reps to type queries like “My open opportunities in New York” without having to worry about syntax or Boolean operators.

“If you’re like 93% of people connected to the internet, you use a search engine to find, purchase, or learn about pretty much anything that comes to mind. Consumer search engines provide a seamless way for us to make sense of our complex world. And consumers are used to a search experience that is fast, accurate, and constantly improving,” said Salesforce VP of product management Will Breetz, who revealed that Sales and Service Cloud field a billion searches a month. “In building this feature, we had to completely rethink the search experience so that it would scale to our hundreds of thousands of customers … Search should help you quickly find critical information and drive productivity to help resolve customer issues faster.”

That’s not all that Einstein Search has up its sleeve. It serves customizable actions within search results, for instance bubbling up shortcuts to attach contacts to untapped sales opportunities. And as the “Einstein” branding implies, it derives its AI smarts from Salesforce’s proprietary Einstein platform, which powers 6.5 billion predictions daily. (That’s up from 4 billion predictions in May and over 1 billion predictions back in February.)

Salesforce says that using Einstein Search can result in a 50% to 80% reduction in clicks and page loads for the most frequently used tasks, such as editing sales records.

“[W]e are excited about the new Einstein Search capabilities — it tailors results to individual users, and significantly reduces the number of clicks to provide immediate access to needed information,” said MightyHive director of global CRM and enterprise solutions Laurent Farci, who was involved in an Einstein Search pilot program along with iHeartRadio. “We believe that Einstein Search with its natural language functionality will help us streamline everyday tasks and alleviate on-boarding, boosting productivity and allowing us to focus on our customers.”

Salesforce expects Einstein Search will become generally available next year, when it’ll be limited to organizations with Unlimited, Enterprise, or Performance Edition subscription plans.

Sustainability Cloud

Salesforce also today announced Sustainability Cloud, an enterprise carbon accounting product designed to drive climate action. It enables businesses to track, analyze, and report environmental data in Salesforce Einstein Analytics, which creates dynamic reports and dashboards — both for audit purposes and for executive engagement — with useful insights.

“We created Salesforce Sustainability Cloud to help our customers easily access investor-grade data to report sustainability initiatives and metrics,” said VP of sustainability at Salesforce Patrick Flynn. “Climate change is the biggest, most important and most complex challenge humans have ever faced, and we all have a role to play based on our resources to deliver a healthier planet for future generations.”

Sustainability Cloud is currently in beta, with general availability to follow in the months ahead.

The debut of Einstein Search and Sustainability Cloud comes days after that of Salesforce’s Manufacturing Cloud and Consumer Goods Cloud, a pair of new products designed to unify market data from disparate sources in order to maximize revenue while improving customer satisfaction. But it has closer kin in Einstein Voice, which lets sales managers dictate memos and navigate cloud services hands-free, and Einstein Voice Bots, conversational assistants that can be customized to match a company’s brand.