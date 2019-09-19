Some of the world’s most disaster-prone areas are poorly mapped, exacerbating the challenge for rescuers tasked with finding displaced persons. OpenStreetMap, a collaborative project to create a platform-agnostic editable world atlas, has a volunteer team targeting the gaps (the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team) that’s identified 11 million square kilometers in Africa alone to date. But millions of square kilometers remain unreviewed, uncurated, or otherwise uncataloged.

That’s motivated a partnership announced today between Microsoft’s Bing Maps team, Microsoft Philanthropies, and the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, which will seek to bring new designs, machine learning approaches, and open building data sets into OpenStreetMap’s auditing tools. It’s under the umbrella of Microsoft’s AI for Humanitarian Action program, a $40 million, five-year plan announced last September to support developers interested in creating services with the goal of helping humanity.

As a first step, Bing Maps engineers will release country-wide open building footprints corpora for Uganda and Tanzania, created with the help of feature-identifying computer vision algorithms. Microsoft claims it’ll be one of the first open building data sets for Africa, with 7 million building footprints in Uganda and 11 million in Tanzania for a total of 18 million building footprints total. It joins OpenStreetMap’s 14 million footprints in those countries.

Microsoft says it’ll make the data freely available on GitHub, ahead of a Bing Maps presentation on the work at the annual International State of the Map conference in Heidelberg, Germany and at the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team Summit.

Creating the data set wasn’t easy, according to Microsoft. Africa’s unique settlements, dense urban areas with connected structures, imagery quality, and lack of training data presented several challenges. To overcome them, the Bing Maps team honed in on areas with poor recall by leveraging population estimates from Columbia’s Center for Earth Science Information. This aided in subsequent labeling efforts across Bing Maps and the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, which improved model recall rural areas particularly.

“Machine learning datasets for OSM need to be open. We need to go beyond identifying roads and buildings and open datasets allow us to experiment and uncover new opportunities. Open Building Dataset gives us the ability to not only explore quality and validation aspects, but also advance how ML data assists mapping.”

Microsoft’s contributions coincide with Facebook’s collaboration with OpenStreetMap, which resulted in the development of a tool — Map With AI — that automates several of the most time-consuming steps involving in annotating roads, buildings, and bridges. Additionally, the Menlo Park company has made available AI-generated road mappings in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Uganda.