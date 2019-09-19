It’s a curious time for Huawei, which only weeks ago announced new earbuds as the U.S. contemplated lifting trade restrictions on it and its subsidiaries. Escalating tensions with China threaten to put the kibosh on easement plans in the near term, and Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei estimatesthe resulting lost revenue at $30 billion. But that’s not stopping the Beijing company from forging ahead.

At a press event this morning in Munich, Germany, Huawei announced the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. They’re the successors to last year’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, and they’ve improved in nearly every respect. Among the highlights are a quad rear camera with a 40-megapixel primary sensor and an edge-to-edge display that extends nearly to the phone’s rear cover. Plus, not for nothing, they’re the first to sport Huawei’s new Kirin 990 5G, an all-in-one, full-frequency 5G system-on-chip.

Design

The Mate 30 Pro is distinguished from the Mate 30 mostly by size, as was the case with the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. It’s slightly larger and heavier (198 grams versus 196 grams), and it has a teardrop-style screen notch accommodating the front-facing camera and sensors as opposed to the Mate 30 Pro’s wider notch.

Shatter-resistant glass shields the IP68 aluminum chassis (the Mate 30’s is IP53) that frames the Mate 30 Pro’s 14.4:9 aspect ratio 2400 x 1176 OLED Horizon Display, which follows 88 degrees around the tapered rims’ contours and extend nearly to the USB-C port, mic, and down-firing speaker. (The Mate 30 has a flat screen with 2.8-millimeter size bezels.) It’s DCI-P3 HDR compliant, and minimizes sleep-interrupting blue light by 25% compared with traditional OLED screens.

There’s nary a physical button in sight on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, save a power toggle on the right side — they relegate volume adjustment to a double touch of capacitive sensors on the right or left. That’s a departure from the Mate 30 series’ predecessors, which had conventional rockers and dedicate shutter buttons.

The upper quartile of the displays vibrate to produce sound, effectively doubling as earpieces. And the button halves conceal embedded optical fingerprint sensors, in contrast to the ultrasonic pair in Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note10. Speaking of the displays, the Mate 30 Pro’s and Mate 30’s measure 6.62 inches and 6.53 inches diagonally, respectively, compared with the Mate 20 Pro’s 6.53 inches.

Like the Mate 20 series before it, the Mate 30 family dispenses with 3.5mm headphone jack — a move Huawei asserts is justified by the phones’ larger batteries and 21 MIMO antennas (14 5G antennas alone). But in something of a consolation, they add IR blasters which in tandem with a remote app can control televisions, receivers, and more. That’s in addition to a front-facing camera, a gesture sensor, and a 3D depth sensor.

Flip the Mate 30 Pro around, and you’ll come to the arguable star of the show: a quad-sensor circular camera module accented by a patterned ring around its outer border, boasting lenses supplied by longtime Huawei collaborator Leica. It juts out slightly from the phone’s rear, and it sits adjacent to a dual LED flash module, a laser phase-detection autofocus system, and a depth sensor.

Cameras

The Mate 30 has a 16-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture, 17mm) primary camera that ranges up to 204800 ISO, and an upgraded ultra-wide sensor that comes in at 40 megapixels (f/1.8 aperture, 27mm). They complement 8-megapixel telephoto sensor (with f/2.4 aperture, 80mm) capable of three times optical zoom and 30 times digital zoom.

On the other hand, the Mate 30 Pro has a 40-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture, 18mm) primary camera that ranges up to 409600 ISO, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/1.6 aperture, 27mm), and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor (with f/2.4 aperture, 80mm).

Huawei’s SuperSpectrum tech, which made its debut with the P30 and P30 Pro, is present and accounted for here. Basically, it replaces the green filter in the standard red, green, and blue color Bayer filter mosaic atop most photosensor grids with yellow, ostensibly enabling the Mate 30 series’ cameras to take in as much as 40% more light than conventional photosensors. That’s owing to yellow’s wider wavelength, with is about 600 nanometers compared with green’s 550.

Image Credit: Huawei

One of the Mate 30 Pro’s headlining photography features is a super slow-motion video recording mode that captures clips at 7,680 frames per second, a ludicrous eight times slower than rival devices from Samsung, Sony, and others. It’s a software-enhanced version of the Mate 30 Pro’s 960 frames per second recording mode, and Huawei says it employs a wealth of computational techniques to ensure recordings appear just as smooth as they would if they were shot at a sensor-native speed.

At conventional speeds (30 frames per second), Mate 30 series handsets can shoot up to 4K HDR at 30 frames per second with real-time bokeh, benefiting from an AI stabilization algorithm that works in tandem with the main lens’ and zoom lens’ optical image stabilization. The low-light advantages of the yellow filter extend to video capture, as do the enhanced optical and hybrid zoom — videos on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro should appear both brighter and sharper compared with their Mate 20 predecessors.

The Mate 30 series’ sensors have a leg up in other areas, thanks to Huawei’s sophisticated image postprocessing tech. The primary 40-megapixel camera supports point-and-shoot long exposure shots while the portrait mode squeezes more frames into the composition, bringing out details that would normally be lost — not to mention nuanced bokeh that’s “blurrier” further away from subjects than in the near distance. And an enhanced Night mode that composites the best photos of a burst shot taken at multiple exposures, along with AI-assisted stabilization (AIS) and “4D” focus that predicts where subjects are moving to keep them in focus and intelligently crops frames to smooth out jerky footage.

Rounding out things is Master AI, an “intelligent” scene recognizer akin to Samsung’s Scene Optimizer and LG’s AI Cam, adjusts the camera’s settings automatically depending on ambient lighting, contrast, and other factors. Lastly, a dual-view video mode shows two of the phone’s four camera feeds at the same time in a split-screen view, letting budding cinematographers frame close-up and wide-angle shots simultaneously.

Performance

Huawei historically previews the chipset inside its Mate phones well ahead of their launch, and this year was no exception. The Kirin 990 5G — the chip the company previewed at IFA 2019 in early September — is the Mate 30 series’ beating silicon heart.

The Kirin 990 5G, which like the Kirin 980 is manufactured on a 7nm process but with extreme ultraviolet lithography, boasts 10.3 billion transistors in all. (That’s up from 6.9 billion in the Kirin 980 and 5.5 billion in the Kirin 970.) Contributing to the uptick is a refreshed eight-core architecture with two 2.86GHz Cortex-A76 high-performance cores for demanding computation, two 2.36GHz Cortex-A76 “middle cores” that juggle everyday workloads, and four 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that field light task like music playback and file transfers.

Image Credit: Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat

It’s paired with 8GB of RAM in the Mate 30 Pro. Storage capacity maxes out at 256GB, expandable with Huawei’s proprietary NanoMemory storage cards.

There’s a powerful 12-core graphics chip inside the Kirin 990 5G that’s paired with the eight-core processor: The Mali-G76. It packs six more cores than the Mali-G76 in the Kirin 980 and a cache that serves to reduce bandwidth usage and power draw. These and other improvements enable the new Mali-G76 to leapfrog the Snapdragon 855’s Adreno 640 chip, according to Huawei, by 6% in terms of overall performance and 20% in efficiency.

Huawei’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) made its first appearance at IFA 2017, where it debuted in the Kirin 970. Boiled down to basics, it’s a coprocessor optimized for the sort of vector math that’s the lifeblood of machine learning algorithms. Qualcomm’s AI Engine and Samsung’s own Neural Processing Unit achieve the same ends through different means, but Huawei claims its homegrown Da Vinci architecture is far and away the most capable. To this end, it delivers tensor computation under half-precision FP16 and INT8 data types courtesy of two “big” cores for high-intensity workloads and one “tiny” core for less-intensive computation. A single tiny core is up to 24 times more efficient than a big core for tasks like facial recognition, according to Huawei.

It’s all cooled by a graphene film that Huawei says keeps the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro 3.9 degrees Celsius cooler than competitors.

5G

The Kirin 990 5G is one the first all-in-one, full-frequency 5G chipsets to market later this year, on a die area that’s roughly 36% smaller than rival products demonstrated to date. It supports four sub-6Hz antennas in total and both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, but not millimeter-wave.

The chip’s performance won’t disappoint if benchmark results are to be believed. Huawei claims the Kirin 990 5G’s machine learning-based adaptive receiver and split uplink design boosts download and upload speeds in “high-movement” weak-signal environments like cars, train stations, and busses, delivering up to 5.8 times the max upload speed of leading chipsets in preliminary testing. In spots with stronger signals, it’s theoretically capable of reaching downlink and uplink rates of up to 2.3Gbps and 1.25Gbps, respectively.

Battery life and charging

The Mate 30 series might share system-in-chips in common, but the batteries are another story. The Mate 30 Pro’s is 4,500mAh in capacity (up slightly from the Mate 20 Pro’s 4,200mAh) versus the Mate 30’s 4,200mAh (up from 4,000mAh). Huawei says they’ll for 9.2 hours and 8.2 hours, respectively.

Both support Huawei’s 40-watt SuperCharge technology, which can deliver up to 70 percent power in half an hour. On the wireless charging side of the equation, all three Mate 30 series phones wirelessly charge at up to 27 watts and reverse wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible gadget from their rear covers. Reverse wireless charging isn’t anything new for Huawei, but the Mate 30 series phones’ iteration is slightly more powerful than previous flavors.

Software

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro ship running Emotion UI (EMUI), Huawei’s custom skin atop Android 10. However, as result of the U.S. government’s executive order preventing Huawei from procuring “hardware, software and technical services,” from U.S.-affiliated companies, it’s expected to be Android Open Source Project (AOSP), a restricted version of Android that doesn’t offer access to Google apps and services (like the Google Play Store, Google Assistant, Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, Google Maps, Google Drive, and Google Duo) out of the box.

We’ve reached out to Huawei for confirmation, and to clarify whether it’ll offer a workaround.

Like the latest publicly available version of EMUI (EMUI 9.0), this new EMUI is chock full of features with varying degrees of usefulness, most of which Android purists can disable, ignore, or replace without inordinate hassle. One is a custom home screen launcher that lacks an app drawer on the default configuration; another is the use of SwiftKey as the stock keyboard, as opposed to Android’s system keyboard or Google’s Gboard. Two others are a low-power ambient display mode and a system-wide dark mode, and a “dark mode engine” that inverts the colors of third-party apps.

Also new: A nifty AI auto-rotate feature that follows your gaze to rotate on-screen content in your direction. It joins “multi-screen collaboration,” which lets you sync text, photos, texts, files, and more to a compatible PC.

Image Credit: Huawei

There’s gesture controls and a raise-to-wake function with EMUI 9.1, plus a split-screen view with a versatile screenshot-snipping tool. As with the P20 series, the notch’s appearance is customizable through software — to a degree — you’re able to “mask” it by blacking out the notification shade. And face unlock is present and accounted for, as is support for swipe and knuckle gesture shortcuts; Private Space, which lets you create a secondary device profile linked to an alternative fingerprint; and a suite of utilities, including a voice recorder, QR code reader, flashlight, and calculator.

If you’re an Audi owner, you’ll be pleased to hear that the P30 and P30 Pro double as digital car keys — Huawei has teamed up with the automaker to preload an app (Connect Key) on both phones that unlocks your car. The Beijing company also says it’s worked with “major” treadmill brands to streamline fitness data sync, and it’s introducing a new and improved version of Huawei Share that can perform optical character recognition on photos, keep your phone and PC clipboards in sync, and cast up to 60 seconds of recorded PC footage to a target P30 or P30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design RS

As in years past, Huawei’s teamed up with Porsche for a special edition of the Mate 30 Pro. The aesthetics are a tad different — the Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design RS has a long vertical stripe on the back which houses the camera module at the top, and it’s covered in black leather — and it bumps up the RAM to 12GB and storage capacity to 512GB, but it otherwise packs the same internals as the Mate 30 Pro.

Pricing and availability

The Mate 30 series pricing and availability details have yet to be announced, but we’ll update this post the minute the information becomes available.

The phones come in black, silver, and purple, and green gloss, the last of which features a to matte gradient finish with an anti-slip surface. Additionally, they ship in “vegan leather” forest green and orange.

Huawei also announced a new in-car wireless charger and portable power bank.