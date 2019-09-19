Intel’s sports division is unveiling Intel True View, a new technology for viewing immersive sports where the audience can feel like they’re watching a replay right on the pitch of a soccer game.

The big chip maker is teaming up with English Premier League Champions Manchester City to introduce the Intel True View technology on September 20. The partners will create an interactive experience for fans so they can see a big moment like a goal from many different angles at a time.

“Intel’s pursuit of next-generation immersive media experiences continues with the launch of immersive highlights, marking another step forward in reimagining the sports experience for fans,” said James Carwana, Intel vice president and general manager of Intel Sports, in a statement. “Intel and Manchester City share a common goal of leveraging technology to deliver amazing experiences to fans, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with the Premier League champions with a new technology launch that will create new ways to tell the story of sports.”

Intel said that technology creates incredible opportunities for the sporting world, along with new challenges caused by exponential increases in data processing to support the tech. Intel wants to provide the computing backbone to enable new and immersive user experiences like immersive highlights, enabling sports fans to relive the greatest moments of a match from any angle, right in the palms of their hands.

“The way which our fans consume the sport they love is constantly changing. We always want to find new and exciting ways of engaging our global and growing fanbase, whether through new technology, great content or fun and engaging platforms,” said Nuria Tarre, chief marketing officer of City Football Group, in a statement. “This next step in our relationship with Intel True View combines all three to bring our fans even closer to the action. We are proud to be the first team in the world to hand fans control of how they view immersive highlights. It is

another example of how we continue to apply an innovative mindset to connecting with our fans and running our organization in a dynamic and sustainable way.”

Immersive highlights will deliver a completely new view of Manchester City and Etihad Stadium by giving fans control over what they want to see from key positions on the pitch, providing more freedom, choice and personalization while watching highlights enabled by Intel True View.

They will also put fans in the middle of the action to see what it’s like to be on the pitch and better understand key choices and match strategy.

How it works

Image Credit: Intel

Immersive highlights are captured with Intel True View volumetric video and published to a mobile app where fans can select a player and take control by spinning and shifting the perspective for a complete 360-degree, volumetric vantage point. Fans interact with a video highlight by selecting a single player’s perspective and then swiping or moving the mobile device to view the key moment through the player’s eyes.

Intel True View uses a series of strategically positioned cameras that capture volumetric (pixels with volume) data to create unique 360-degree and 3D game action highlights. Etihad Stadium is equipped with dozens of 5K ultra-high-definition cameras, as well as on-premises Intel servers powered with Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors to crunch up to 1 terabyte of data for each 30-second clip.

Where to see it

Image Credit: Intel

With immersive highlights, Manchester City fans are gaining exclusive access to a new level of choice and control with their viewing experience. Immersive highlights will be available on the official Manchester City app available for iOS and Android devices.