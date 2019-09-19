Magic Leap announced that third-party developers can now publish and explore Concepts, or free augmented reality apps with limited functionality meant to garner feedback, experimentation, and support from the broader Magic Leap community.

The first Concepts released include the Dow Jones Innovation Lab, which released a Wall Street Journal Stock Data Concept as a way to visualize and animate WSJ market data for every U.S. billion-dollar stock on a radial scatter plot. Several others are being released today.

“We want to release our concept to the world so that other creators can see how they too might push the bounds of what’s possible with spatial computing today in similar ways,” said Roger Kenny, innovation tech lead at the Dow Jones Innovation Lab, in a statement.

Concepts started out as a way for Magic Leap to share small ideas and interactions that weren’t fully-fledged applications. The idea with concepts is to provide a space for experimentation that tests the limits of what Magic Leap as a platform can (and should) do, without implying a larger-scale, production-ready goalpost. Here’s a few of the Concepts below.

StarNight Skies by Bradley Elenbaas shows an amazing animation of a rain cloud.

Dilmer Valecillos’ hand tracking gives anyone superpowers and hand rockets.

Compete by Trevor Rose, a 16-year-old developer, delivers bowling and darts right into your living room.

Visionaries 777’s Concept Car is about the future of mobility. Their concept introduces a full-electric autonomous concept vehicle where users can toggle futuristic conceptual features on the vehicle. The concept vehicle can even be scaled to fit your space.

“As our ecosystem has grown, we’ve seen numerous developers sharing incredible projects with one another, both big and small, that are pushing spatial computing forward in truly innovative ways, and until today, these experiences were only available as privately shared apps,” Magic Leap said in a blog post.

The company hopes that some of the Concepts will evolve into full-fledged mixed reality apps.