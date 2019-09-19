Sega Europe confirmed leaked news that Total War Saga: Troy is Creative Assembly‘s next Total War game coming in 2020.

After the debut of Total War: Three Kingdoms, the team is due to launch a smaller Total War game, as the Saga series has come to mean. The game will cover the Trojan War, as inspired by Homer’s epic poem The Iliad.

The game is set in the Bronze Age, the oldest era for the history-focused real-time strategy series, which has sold more than 25 million copies to date. The game will not just cover the battles before the city of Troy. You will also hold the fate of the surrounding Aegean civilization in your hands.

“Each choice you make will shape the lands from the mythical heights of Mount Olympus to the arid deserts of Lemnos,” Creative Assembly said. “Experience history as it may have happened or shape the legend for yourself in this unique chapter of Total War.”

I’ve enjoyed the Total War series over the years because the 3D graphics are amazing and the battlefields look so realistic. You can pull up to control entire companies in an army or zoom in close to see how the battle is going on the ground level of the combat.

The series has been more willing to go beyond human history lately. In Three Kingdoms, you could play a version of the game that had leaders with supernatural powers to make a big difference on the battlefield. These heroes could turn the tide of a battle.

Likewise, Homer’s Iliad is rich with myth, legends, gods and monsters. Total War Saga: Troy will cast these stories through a historical lens to consider what might have really happened but ultimately lets you decide which heroes will fall in battle and which will be immortalized in legend.

In the trailer, you can see the legendary Achilles mourn his friend Patroclus and then seek revenge against Hector, the war leader of the Trojans, in single combat before the walls of Troy. That scene is a lot like the duel in the Brad Pitt movie, Troy.

But the strategic campaign map shows that you can move armies around the entire region of the Aegean Sea. Creative Assembly said you will need to deftly manage a barter economy, conduct diplomacy among friends and foes, and curry the very favor of the gods.

The game will debut on the PC in 2020. I am very much looking forward to this game, as I was a huge fan of Total War: Attila, and I read the Iliad multiple times in my younger days. I expect Creative Assembly will do this story justice.