Amazon announced today that Prime members will now receive free mobile game content, starting with in-game items for the hit battle royale game PUBG Mobile from Tencent. This comes in addition to Twitch Prime benefits already available for PC and console gamers.

Starting today, Prime members can take down enemies in style by claiming the exclusive stealthy Infiltrator Mask for PUBG Mobile. Prime members will then be able to claim the Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes to complete the Prime exclusive set, plus the brand-new Blood Oath – Karabiner 98K and Black Magma Parachute.

The PUBG Mobile offers are just the beginning: Prime members can look forward to claiming new mobile game content on an ongoing basis..

“We’ve long been committed to making Prime the best deal in games, with great content for PC and console games from Twitch Prime, and now we’re offering our members even more value, with new mobile game benefits,” said Ethan Evans, the vice president of Twitch Prime, in a statement “Now, no matter what platform you play on—whether console, PC, or mobile—there are Prime game benefits for you. We’re starting with exclusive content for PUBG Mobile one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we’ll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favorite genres.”

If you’re already a Prime member, visit here to start claiming mobile game offers. Amazon Prime has more than 100 million paying members.