Minecraft is finally going to make it easy to make the blocky version of yourself. Microsoft is adding the Minecraft Character Creator to the survival sim as part of its most recent beta update.

The Minecraft Character Creator is going to roll out to Minecraft Earth and the universal Bedrock editions after the beta. That includes the Switch and iOS versions.

This customization tool gives players a ton of control over how they appear. The Minecraft Team wants to enable people to build characters that reflect real-world differences between bodies and skin color.

Here’s how the studio explains it in a blog post about the update:

“Personalise your avatar in a number of ways, including body size and shape, limb replacement, and tweaking of eyes, mouth, hairstyles, and colors, facial hair, and skin tones. More than 100 items will be available for free. There will also be a range of custom accessories, created by the Minecraft team, available for purchase.”

Of course, long-time Minecraft fans will know that you could always customize the look of your character. The problem was that you had to do it external from the game. That option is still available if you wish to import your own skins from a separate editor.

But for new or more casual players, the Minecraft Character Creator is a simple way to build a character with a big mouth and squinty eyes and curly hair. So, basically, you can finally make something as ugly beautiful as me.

This is also another vector point from which the Minecraft Team can generate revenue. The developer plans to sell custom accessories for use in the creator. Again, you can still add your own custom skins, so these items are for platforms where it’s more difficult to import those skins.