Yahoo Mail, which remains one of the most popular email services on the web with over 227 million monthly active users, is getting a fresh coat of paint on mobile this week. In the coming months, the Yahoo Mail app for Android and iOS will begin automatically grouping messages into categories like deals, travel, and attachments and pulling important flight info to the top of inboxes.

Perhaps the highlight is an auto-categorization feature called Views. Much like Gmail’s automatic labeling and bundling system, Views susses out the content of incoming mail and funnels it to the appropriate tab. In addition to deals and travel, there are subviews, including the location view (currently for iOS only) that launches a built-in map showing sales and coupon offers at nearby retailers, and the grocery view, which bubbles to the top loyalty card discounts at participating grocery stores. As for the aforementioned attachments view, it collates photos files, travel documents, event tickets, and more in a single place.

Elsewhere, Yahoo Mail’s active updates feature curates the top of inboxes with package tracking, travel info, or (on iOS) promotions that are about to expire, and its view for subscriptions tool lets users unsubscribe from newsletters with a single tap. The app’s interface has been rejiggered for one-handed usage and spruced up with new settings, including control over which types of mail push notification highlight (personal versus promotional) and the inbox’s color and sounds. And it’s now a bit easier to log in with third-party email accounts, thanks to a streamlined onboarding flow.

“Fundamental to our humanity is how we connect and communicate,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Yahoo parent company Verizon Media. “Today, much of that communication happens on mobile. People rely on email to manage and organize their lives — from navigating multiple accounts, business documents, [and] travel itineraries [to] shopping. It’s more important than ever to do this efficiently and stress-free. We’re really proud of the new Yahoo Mail and how it helps people take better control.”

Yahoo Mail’s last major mobile release, which debuted in June 2018, came with a redesigned dashboard for smartphone web browsers and an app optimized for phones running Android Go, a variant of Google’s operating system optimized for low-end devices. In November 2017, Yahoo Mail gained new coupon and travel tools, including the ability to “clip” digital coupons and keep track of info like boarding passes. Prior to that, Mail debuted photo-sharing functionality that syncs your phone’s camera roll with your account on desktop.