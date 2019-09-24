Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is bringing the campaign back to the franchise after a year off. As with the original Modern Warfare (2007’s Call of Duty 4), the story once again follows elite military operatives from around the world. Among these is Captain John Price. Now, thanks to Sony’s State of Play video event today, we have our first look at that story in action.

Modern Warfare’s story seems like another military thriller. Call of Duty is known for its bombastic Michael Bay-meets-Tom Clancy roller-coaster single-player modes. And this looks like it is going to fit right into that mold.m,

Publisher Activision posted the trailer to the Call of Duty Twitter account, and you can watch it below.

On October 25th, when the world is threatened, you’ll have to get your hands dirty so the world stays clean. #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/zOHAN7mhQz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 24, 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launches October 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re interested in the multiplayer, you can see what we thought of the recent beta test here.