Sony Interactive Entertainment held one of its State of Play video events today. The publisher used this event finally announced the release date for The Last of Us: Part II.
But the State of Play had a lot more than just The Last of Us: Part II. It also included details about a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro for Death Stranding’s launch as well as October’s PlayStation Plus games. We’ve gathered up all of those trailers and announcements for you below. Check it out:
The Last of Us: Part II release date trailer
Death Stranding – Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle
October PlayStation Plus games
Sony revealed that it is adding two new games to its PlayStation Plus Instant Library next month. Those include the following:
- MLB The Show ’19
- The Last of Us Remastered
The publisher recently released MLB The Show ’20, so now it can use the older game as a bonus for subscribers. The Last of Us Remastered, meanwhile, gives Sony a way to get more people interested in that universe before developer Naughty Dog launches The Last of Us: Part II in February.
Humanity
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare story trailer
Wattam
MediEvil
After Party
Civilization VI
L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
PS VR sizzle reel
https://youtu.be/PakR3ZCLkEo