Sony Interactive Entertainment held one of its State of Play video events today. The publisher used this event finally announced the release date for The Last of Us: Part II.

But the State of Play had a lot more than just The Last of Us: Part II. It also included details about a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro for Death Stranding’s launch as well as October’s PlayStation Plus games. We’ve gathered up all of those trailers and announcements for you below. Check it out:

The Last of Us: Part II release date trailer

Death Stranding – Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle

October PlayStation Plus games

Sony revealed that it is adding two new games to its PlayStation Plus Instant Library next month. Those include the following:

MLB The Show ’19

The Last of Us Remastered

The publisher recently released MLB The Show ’20, so now it can use the older game as a bonus for subscribers. The Last of Us Remastered, meanwhile, gives Sony a way to get more people interested in that universe before developer Naughty Dog launches The Last of Us: Part II in February.

Humanity

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare story trailer

Wattam

MediEvil

After Party

Civilization VI

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

PS VR sizzle reel

https://youtu.be/PakR3ZCLkEo