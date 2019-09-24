You can go out and preorder The Last of Us: Part II finally. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the survival adventure is launching February 21 for PlayStation 4. That means sites like Amazon and Best Buy have listings for the various collector’s editions of the blockbuster adventure. And blockbuster is definitely the right word because, according to one of Best Buy’s listings, The Last of Us: Part II comes on two Blu-ray discs.

That details comes from Best Buy’s information about the $80 The Last of Us: Part II – Special Edition. Here’s what it says:

“Features: Includes full game (2-Discs), 48-page mini-art book, Steelbook, avatar set, and dynamic theme.”

I’ve reached out to Sony to confirm the Best Buy listing and to get more details about the size of The Last of Us: Part II. I’ll update this story with any new information.

What does it mean if The Last of Us: Part II is 2 discs?

Two discs only indicates one thing — The Last of Us: Part II is more than around 50GB. That’s the approximate max capacity of a PS4 Blu-ray disc.

This is certainly not the first game to surpass 50GB in size. Quantum Break was over 100GB. And on PC, Final Fantasy XV is over 85GB before you install the optional 63GB high-resolution textures.

But in all of those other cases, the games typically shipped on just one Blu-ray on PS4 and Xbox One. The likely difference here is that developer Naughty Dog needed two discs to include critical campaign content.

For The Last of Us: Part II to work when you put in the disc even without an internet connection, it needs to have the full story with all of its high-definition cutscenes and textures.