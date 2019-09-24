The Last of Us: Part II is launching for PlayStation 4 on February 21. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced The Last of Us: Part II release date as part of its State of Play video event today.

The Last of Us: Part II follows the continuing adventures and torments of Ellie, one of the heroes from the previous game. From what developer Naughty Dog has shown so far, this sequel portrays a world that is still grim and violent.

This is also likely Naughty Dog’s final original PlayStation 4 release. The studio previously released some remasters of older games as well as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. But now it is getting a chance to help close out the PS4 as Sony prepares its transition to the next PlayStation console.

The jump to next gen is also likely one of the reasons that Sony and Naughty Dog are pushing the game out in late winter. Sony’s fiscal year ends March 31, and a massive blockbuster in February can give a huge boost to the company’s annual earnings report. Especially if the PlayStation 5 launches fall 2020 and provides a boost of its own.

Sony also really likes pushing out big-name games earlier in the calendar. God of War launched in April 2018, and it finished as the No. 8 best-selling game that year, according to The NPD Group.