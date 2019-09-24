Microsoft is continues to add more content to the Xbox Game Pass subscription services. During its Inside Xbox video event today, the company revealed a handful of games that are hitting the console or PC versions of Game Pass.

On console, you can download the following games starting today:

Jump Force

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Lego Worlds

Jump Force is a Spike Chunsoft arena fighter featuring a roster of crossover anime characters. Bloodstained is a spiritual successor to the Castlevania games for PlayStation and Nintendo DS. And Lego Worlds is a Minecraft-style adventure game with a focus on building.

On PC, you can now get the following:

Bad North

Dirt Rally 2.0

Cities: Skylines

Saints Row 4

Bad North is an arcade-style strategy game about defending an island from invading forces. Dirt Rally 2.0 is a rally racer from Codemasters. Cities: Skylines is an excellent city-management sim that exists in the vacuum left by SimCity. And Saints Row 4 is an open-world crime game where you play as the President of the United States who is stuck inside of an alien simulation. It’s also really good.

As always, you can get these games by simply subscribing to Xbox Game Pass. On console, you can get the service for $10 per month. On PC, it’s only $5 per month. You can, however, bundle up both for $15 per month in Game Pass Ultimate. That gets you Xbox Live Gold as well.