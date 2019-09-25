WELLINGTON, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 25, 2019–

BitHarp Group Limited ( www.BitHarp.com ), an experienced manufacturer of crypto mining hardware, is now a favorite name amongst individuals interested in profitable crypto mining from the comforts of their home. The company’s recently launched products Lyre Miner and Harp Miner have initiated a new age in cryptocurrency mining, offering low heat and noise mining hardware that can be placed within limited spaces at home. Users can start earning profits immediately as the pre-configured mining rigs just require plugging in, choosing the preferred coin, and entering the pool data.

The most attractive benefit of Lyre Miner and Harp Miner is the ability of these products to generate quick return on interest for all users. This has been made possible by delivering high hash rate powers that are second to none in the market. Hash rate is a general measure of the processing power of crypto mining rigs. For the miners, a higher hash rate means increased profit-making opportunity and receiving block reward. Moreover, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner support profitability with their low energy consumption.

The hash rate powers delivered by Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are mentioned below.

Bitcoin: 335 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 2000 TH/s (Harp Miner)

Litecoin: 55 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 300 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Ethereum: 14 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 75 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Dash: 9 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 50 TH/s (Harp Miner)

“BitHarp is one of the earliest companies in this market to create products that are suitable for casual crypto enthusiasts mining from their home without much knowledge or experience,” said Daniel Cox, Engineering Director from BitHarp. “Lyre Miner and Harp Miner were designed to make crypto mining easy and affordable for them. It is a great pleasure for us to see many beginners earning profits using BitHarp mining rigs from home.”

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp: BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

