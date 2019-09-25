The Johnson & Johnson Institute said that training surgeons using Oculus virtual reality headsets is paying off in big ways, and it hopes that such training will be available worldwide to all surgeons in the future.

Sandra Humbles, the vice president of global education solutions at the Johnson & Johnson Institute, talked about the effective results of VR training during the keynote today at the Oculus Connect 6 event in San Jose, California.

She said that virtual reality gives surgeons the capability to practice procedures. And an independent study by the Imperial College London showed that 83% of surgeons who trained with VR could then go into the lab environment with minimal guidance.

With such training with traditional methods, the percentage was zero. So Johnson & Johnson is scaling up the effort.

“We want to make VR training available to every surgeon in the world,” Humbles said.