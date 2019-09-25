Facebook’s Oculus Connect 6 event today was light on giant news, but it did spend some time showcasing games.

The games section of the show ended with a big reveal: Respawn’s new Medal of Honor game. Oculus also gave us some updates and news for anticipated VR games. And one of the most popular VR titles so far is getting some new stuff.

Asgard’s Wrath

Image Credit: Sanzaru/Oculu

This is an ambitious action title that has you playing with sword and magic in a world inspired by Norse mythology. Oculus announced that Asgard’s Wrath will release on October 10.

Stormland

Image Credit: Insomniac

Insomniac’s next VR games has a release date: November 14. Stormland has you playing as a broken robot who reboots after a long sleep to discover a strange and new world to explore.

Beat Saber

Image Credit: Beat Games

One of VR’s biggest hits so far is getting some new content. A Panic at the Disco song pack is coming next week, and Beat Saber fans can look forward to the new 360 game mode in December.

Vader Immortal: Episode II

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Surprise, this one is out now. Episode II of Vader Immortal continues the story started in Episode I, and it has Lord Vader himself teaching you the ways of the Force (presumably with an emphasis on the Dark Side).

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Oculus saved the biggest reveal for the end. Respawn Entertainment, the EA studio behind Titanfall and Apex Legends, is going to revive the classic World War II shooter franchise Medal of Honor as a VR experience.

And the rest of them

We also got a short montage of other Oculus games during the presentation, which includes VR entries for franchises like Five Nights at Freddie’s and Space Channel 5. You can watch the video above.