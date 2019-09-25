Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that consumers have spent more than $100 million to date on apps in the Oculus Store. Zuckerberg made the announcement at the beginning of his keynote talk at the Oculus Connect 6 event in San Jose, California.

That’s one piece of data that shows that developers are seeing some success with virtual reality apps, which have been slower to take off than the wildest expectations that people had a few yeas ago.

Of course, this doesn’t give us the entire picture on how well VR apps and games are selling. Valve’s Steam PC store also sells VR games (and we think it’s a better place to buy apps from than Oculus). You can also get apps and games from HTC’s Viveport store.

Zuckerberg said that the Oculus Quest hardware — launched four months ago — is selling as fast as the company can make them. Jason Rubin, vice president at Facebook, also said that the Rift S is selling as fast as Oculus can make it.