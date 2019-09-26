Ahead of the TwitchCon annual event in San Diego, California, Amazon’s livestreaming firm Twitch is changing its logo and branding to reflect its goal of empowering communities to create together.
The company spent a year on the project, with the destination being the logo on this story. The San Francisco company wanted to create on its own an updated Twitch brand that matches the vibrant energy of its creators and communities. The company said this is part of its path to becoming “globally recognized icons.”
In a blog post, the company said:
We started with a simple truth: We were born to take on the entertainment industry, in all its forms, to add multiplayer to everything, and to help you, our creators and community members, lead the charge. Creators are at the center of everything that makes Twitch, Twitch and our job is to show up for you, support you, and to shout your names from the rooftops. Not actual rooftops, but you get the idea.
We’ve always hoped we knew how best to lift up and support our diverse, wild, and creative community and now, we really do.
We’ve come a long way and together we’ve built a passionate community of creators who consistently amaze us with their creativity and dedication. We couldn’t be prouder to have helped you create so much, but we know there are a lot of people out in the world who don’t know about Twitch—or may know about Twitch but don’t think it’s for them…yet.
So the next step was clear. We needed to do the work to make everything we’ve created together even better so you can tell your stories to the world. That means a new approach to brand design. One that lets us step back so you can step up.
There are also other changes. The video player now appears edge to edge, so “creators will be front and center” with chat being easier to use. Emotes are unchanged, but you’ll see more of them.
Twitch will also start to tease its first-ever brand campaign, “You’re already one of us.” Twitch also said:
One of the best ways to see how all these pieces come together is to dive into Twitch itself. Our product design team took everything about our brand design and its principles and injected them into the Twitch product experience. If our goal is to help our creators tell their stories in new and exciting ways, Twitch itself needs an upgrade. Yes, the typeface, colors, and logos have been updated, but the real work was making the product experience reflect the community itself: powerful, playful, and with your voices coming through loud and clear.
Twitch.tv was originally built out of need to stream and share—and the Twitch brand grew up organically in real-time, as well. Now we hope it’s designed around what you need and deserve. There are more changes to the product experience than we can list in this blog, so we hope you’ll dig in and see it all for yourself. Behind it all was our desire to make our creators feel loved, valued, in control, and excited about telling your stories with your communities—and the world—in a more fully realized way.
This is the first of many steps we’re taking with our new shared understanding of what Twitch’s brand and product experience should be. We’re lucky to be able to support such a vibrant, passionate community of creators, viewers, and everyone in-between. These changes are all about putting you front and center and equipped to shine as you reinvent what entertainment is and can be. We can’t wait to see what you do with them.